“Someone’s Father Wanted To Run for His Life”: Grown Men Scared of Puff Adder, SA’s Entertained
- A group of men had TikTok users rolling on the floor with laughter after a video of them exposed to a snake was shared on the app
- The fathers and husbands were uneasy around the reptile even though they were a distance from it
- Social media users were amused and took to the comment feed to joke about workers' reaction
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One of the most feared reptiles was captured by a snake catcher in an attempt to rescue it, but the men who were in the same area where it was did not trust it.
Snake rescuer @nothandoivy captured the men in a video and shared it on the TikTok video streaming platform.
The men stand far from the highly venomous reptile
In the video, a snake catcher takes the puff adder from a box using a hook and places it on top of a storage container. A few men squatting quickly get up in an attempt to run before the snake settles and folds itself in the lid of the container.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Watch the video below:
Mzansi finds the video hilarious
The online community viewed the clip and found it entertaining. Many took to the TikTok user's feed to share humourous comments teasing the grown men. Some confessed that they watched the video more than once, finding it funnier as they continued.
User @Dr. Johnter'buc said:
"We almost had an "on your marks, get set, Go" moment 😭😂."
User @Thato felt amused:
"It's them getting ready to run for me😂😂😂."
User @Kgoshi said:
"We are not cowards some of us are bewitched 😂 just caution."
User El'Mariachi joked:
"Someone's father wanted to run for his precious life 😂😂😂."
User @Siyasanga_Amosi said:
"The more I repeat this video the reaction gets funnier🤣🤣."
User @Mïss_Stréss19 commented:
"Your strict father at work 😭😭😭."
Snake catcher Dingo dies from a green mamba bite
Briefly News previously reported on the passing of a snake catcher named Dingo, which left the online community sad.
Dingo died after being bitten by a green mamba while trying to save it, which made Mzansi peeps want to avoid the deadly reptiles.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za