A group of men had TikTok users rolling on the floor with laughter after a video of them exposed to a snake was shared on the app

The fathers and husbands were uneasy around the reptile even though they were a distance from it

Social media users were amused and took to the comment feed to joke about workers' reaction

A snake catcher scared field-working men after picking a snake in front of them. Image: @nothandoivy

One of the most feared reptiles was captured by a snake catcher in an attempt to rescue it, but the men who were in the same area where it was did not trust it.

Snake rescuer @nothandoivy captured the men in a video and shared it on the TikTok video streaming platform.

The men stand far from the highly venomous reptile

In the video, a snake catcher takes the puff adder from a box using a hook and places it on top of a storage container. A few men squatting quickly get up in an attempt to run before the snake settles and folds itself in the lid of the container.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the video hilarious

The online community viewed the clip and found it entertaining. Many took to the TikTok user's feed to share humourous comments teasing the grown men. Some confessed that they watched the video more than once, finding it funnier as they continued.

User @Dr. Johnter'buc said:

"We almost had an "on your marks, get set, Go" moment 😭😂."

User @Thato felt amused:

"It's them getting ready to run for me😂😂😂."

User @Kgoshi said:

"We are not cowards some of us are bewitched 😂 just caution."

User El'Mariachi joked:

"Someone's father wanted to run for his precious life 😂😂😂."

User @Siyasanga_Amosi said:

"The more I repeat this video the reaction gets funnier🤣🤣."

User @Mïss_Stréss19 commented:

"Your strict father at work 😭😭😭."

