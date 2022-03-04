Kuli Roberts' sister, actress Hlubi Mboya, has opened up about dealing with the pain of losing a loved one

The Isidingo actress took to social media to share with her fans and followers how she has been healing since her sister's passing

Kuli Roberts, who was popular for presenting different shows on SABC, passed away on 9 February after suffering a seizure

The most challenging thing about losing a loved one is dealing with the pain and moving on. South African actress Hlubi Mboya has broken her silence since the untimely death of her sister Kuli Roberts.

Hlubi Mboya has broken her silence on dealing with the pain of losing her sister, Kuli Roberts. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roberts passed away on 9 February after allegedly suffering a seizure while on set. Kuli's sister, who is popular for her role as Nandipha Sithole on the local soapie Isidingo has spoken out about healing for the first time since Kuli Robert's death.

She took to Instagram to share a post about how healing happens from feeling the pain, not trying to drink, smoke or eat the pain away. She said:

"Sit with it, Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away ... or running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling."

ZAlebs reports that Hlubi Mboya's industry colleagues took to the comments section to show her some love. Stars such as Pearl Thusi and Pearl Modiadie commented on the post. Fans also commented on the post, giving strength to the actress.

@misskaygetsfit said:

"Oh sthandwa sam, I seriously needed to hear this right now."

@zola_hashatsi wrote:

"That's the truth right there. Can we please make time and connect."

@the_erban_cheff noted:

"Deep words I'll soak with."

@monetoile2011 commented:

"At times the pain is too much & unbearable & no way out"

RIP Kuli Roberts: Mzansi laments the sudden loss of the 49-year-old media personality

In related news, Briefly News reported that shockwaves ripple across the country as news breaks that Kuli Roberts has died at the age of 49. The country is mourning the journalist who contributed to Mzansi's entertainment industry for years.

Sources close to the family have confirmed that Kuli Roberts has passed away. TimesLIVE reports that the actress and TV personality was last seen on Wednesday evening by a friend who remembers her seeming rather drowsy.

The family is yet to confirm the cause of death, but Twitter is already filling up with memorial posts for the legendary diva.

