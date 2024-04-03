Heart Of The Hunter stars Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni slayed in a recent picture

Both the stars of the Netflix popular movie featured in the Nonouche Magazine

Many netizens complimented how good and iconic the two looked in one picture

Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni stun in new shoot. Image: @madlomo2/@bonkokhoza

A combination that brings heat onscreen and in pictures. The Heart Of The Hunters stars Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni stunned in a cute picture.

Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni slay in Magazine cover

The famous actor and former The Wife star Bonko Khoza made headlines once again after he opened up about the challenges he faced while playing his new role character on Showmax's upcoming thriller series called Red Ink.

Recently, the star slayed the Nonouche Magazine cover as they were featured to talk about their roles on the Netflix Heart Of The Hunter movie.

The picture of the two stars was posted on Twitter (X) by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his timeline and captioned:

"Bonko Khoza with Masasa Mbangeni for Nonouche Magazine."

See the post below:

Bonko Khoza and Masasa Mbangeni's pic wows netizens

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens were wowed by how stunning the picture was and how they slayed it. See some of the comments below:

@Blackhoney008 complimented:

"Bonke is just so effortlessly cool - they both look stunning."

@tshepom90824 praised:

"Heart of a hunter. They made the movie."

@BabablacksheepK said:

"Absolutely love everything about this image."

@Dingswayo_N tweeted:

"I like that lady...she has some presence."

@umbuthoK wrote:

"Remember when you slayed Masasa?"

@NkenkeKing commented:

"This is so iconic."

@Ngobeni07 mentioned:

"I am seeing two legends on set. Iconic for me."

@kgothatsom_ questioned:

"Is the wife okay with this?"

