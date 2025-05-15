Rihanna’s Adorable Phone Wallpaper Has Peeps Talking: “She Loves Being a Mother”
- Social media is cheesing after spotting Rihanna's adorable phone wallpaper of herself and one of her sons
- The singer/ makeup mogul was seen out and about with her entourage, and paparazzi snapped and zoomed in on her phone screen
- Fans can't get enough of Riri's adorable wallpaper and said she makes motherhood look enjoyable
Rihanna had everyone in their feelings after seeing her phone wallpaper featuring herself and one of her sons.
Fans spot Rihanna's cute phone wallpaper
Rihanna is on cloud nine with the success of her businesses and her growing family, and one can't help but notice her glow.
After finally going public about her latest pregnancy with her partner, A$AP Rocky, Riri is living her best mom life and uses every opportunity to show off her little cubs.
In a paparazzi photo posted by her fanpage rihannahourlyy, the Umbrella hitmaker was seen out and about, only this time, instead of her now-famous exposed belly outfits, the future mother of three wore a baseball shirt and sweatpants, fully in her mom era.
What caught many people's attention was the zoomed-in picture of Riri's phone, which featured an adorable wallpaper of herself and one of her identical sons, RZA and Riot.
Now looking forward to a new baby, it's no telling what the gender will be or what name Riri and Rocky will decide on after a social media user bashed their son's unique names.
But one thing's for sure, fans can't wait to see Riri and Rocky's new baby and anticipate another fashionista in the growing family.
Here's what fans said about Rihanna's cute wallpaper
Social media gushed over Riri and her son's picture, with others confused about who the baby in the picture is.
This wouldn't be the first grand gesture fans got to see. A$AP Rocky has custom-made jewellery dedicated to his little family, including a ring featuring a miniature version of Rihanna.
RoberFenty asked:
"Is it Riot or her new niece?"
shesthat4oreign said:
"Rihanna loves being a mother."
E0984722352711 was curious:
"Which baby is on her phone? It sure looks like RZA, I think."
Greeney_Kay wrote:
"Cute. I like her ballet flats."
aliinamoniique admired Rihanna's outfit:
"Her outfit is so cute, I just love her so."
RIHAN88NA posted:
"This will be me in my 30s."
