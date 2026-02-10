A Facebook group shared two photos showing South African chicken feet versus Nigerian traditional meat dishes

The Nigerian side of the comparison showed roasted dog and other animals hanging by their necks with heads still attached

People from around the world debated which food was more acceptable, with some calling for the SPCA to intervene

A Facebook group that shares African content posted a photo comparison that sparked heated debate. The page South Afrika Facts Views shared images on 9 February 2026 with a simple caption:

"Traditional food South Africa vs Nigeria."

The South African side showed a plate of cooked chicken feet, which is a common dish enjoyed across different cultures in the rainbow nation. Many South Africans are familiar with chicken feet and know it's eaten regularly in different communities.

The Nigerian side showed a completely different story. The photo had three different roasted animals hanging by their necks at what looked like a food shack. The middle animal was clearly a dog that had been cleaned and roasted whole. Another appeared to be a similar four-legged animal. Then came a bird. It's unclear what type of bird it was but it too was roasted whole, with a black appearance, and its head and feet still attached.

The post blew up with reactions from people across Africa and beyond. International viewers chimed in with their thoughts on both dishes. Some mentioned that in their countries, chicken feet is food for poor people. Others argued that eating chicken feet is far more common and acceptable than eating dog meat.

The Nigerian photo disturbed many viewers who found the sight of whole roasted animals too scary to even think of eating.

People hate the food comparison

Social media users had strong opinions about both dishes shared on the Facebook group @South Afrika Facts Views:

@dreadhead_fhreaky said:

"So inhumane. I'm Nigerian, and I don't and will never eat this. Only 20% Nigerians do this, but this is brutal."

@theo_behardien joked:

"Now that's what you call a hot dog😂."

@ruth_watson questioned:

"What's that dark one? So scary even to eat!😵‍💫"

@kazie_sali demanded:

"Call SPCSA NOW!"

@victor_ramabulana argued:

"I prefer chicken feet than dog's meat or cow skin. Just for your information, chicken is one of the cheapest meals here in South Africa."

@martin_banda pointed out:

"Everyone, even Americans, they eat chicken feet."

@you_long_zhang shared:

"Chicken feet is actually considered poor in some countries like mine. And honestly, I don't know why people like it."

@blessed_jacqueline chose:

"South Africa is the best for me."

@lungsta_veron questioned:

"If chicken feet are for poor people, does that mean dog meat is for the rich👀?"

