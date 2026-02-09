A Nigerian man shared the heartbreaking timeline of how singer Ifunanya Nwangene died after being bitten by a snake

The 26-year-old called her brother immediately after the bite and stayed on the phone with him

The woman allegedly died because hospitals didn't have anti-venom, and doctors removed the tourniquet she used to slow the venom's spread

A Nigerian content creator shared the devastating story of how singer Ifunanya Nwangene lost her life after being bitten by a snake.

A Nigerian content creator on the left and Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene on the right.

TikTok user @noble_apollo, a digital creator who focuses on real estate content, shared what happened to the 26-year-old known professionally as Nanyah Music. According to the account shared by the woman's brother, Ifunanya called him around 8:30 AM. She told him that she had been bitten by a snake. She was calm but firm, telling him not to panic. She explained that she'd been sleeping when she felt pain, opened her eyes and saw the snake. She was already on her way to the hospital.

Her brother immediately called people in Abuja to help while staying on the phone with her the entire time. The first hospital she visited was Divine Health Hospital on Kubwa Road in Abuja. When she arrived, they asked if she had anti-venom. She didn't. The hospital couldn't help her, so she booked a ride to the next hospital.

Singer dies after multiple hospital visits

Throughout this time, her brother never hung up the phone. Ifunanya was speaking clearly with him, and said she tied a tourniquet around her arm to slow the venom from spreading. She arrived at Federal Medical Centre Abuja just before 10:00 AM, still talking normally.

When she got to the emergency department, doctors started asking her multiple questions. Her brother, who was still on the phone, grew frustrated listening to them interrogate her instead of treating her immediately. Then something happened that would haunt him. The doctor removed the tourniquet she'd used to tie her hand, saying she needed to calm down.

Her brother trusted that the doctors knew what they were doing. Shortly after they put in a drip, Ifunanya started feeling dizzy and couldn't speak properly anymore. That's when her brother let her rest and ended the call, feeling some relief because their uncle had arrived at the hospital.

But she never recovered. The promising young singer, who was also a practising architect and had competed on The Voice Nigeria Season 3, passed away on 31 January 2026.

The content creator who shared this story expressed his anger and frustration with Nigeria's healthcare system.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People disappointed with singer's tragic death

Social media users were shocked by how the situation unfolded and asked their questions on TikToker @noble_apollo's clip:

@brownstores questioned:

"I can't even remember the last time someone died from a snake bite. It's crazy, how did the snake get into her room?"

@ada_ohofia claimed:

"She died because of the drip. You don't take water when a snake bites you 😭😭😭"

@roses_kiddiegram_montessori asked:

"Was the bite of the snake normal at all?"

@loretta_patrick wondered:

"The time from snake bite to death was so long. Does it take that long after a snake bite?"

@official_singingbell vented:

"The first hospital could not even send an ambulance with her to another hospital. They waited for her to book a ride..."

A man from Nigeria discussing a singer's death.

