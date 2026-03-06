A travel couple on a mission to explore every country in Europe was left completely stunned after stepping inside an underground cabin in the Western Cape

The cabin was one of 100 global winners of Airbnb's OMG! competition in 2022, earning a share of a R165 million fund for extraordinary accommodation concepts

There is no WiFi inside the cabin, and cell reception means a short walk outside, because the whole property was built around the idea of switching off completely

Some Airbnbs have a nice pool, and some have great views. One with a roof that slides open above your bed so you can fall asleep under the stars had a couple stunned.

Leanne and Dan, a couple currently on a mission to visit every country in Europe in their van, made a detour into the Klein Karoo. What they found buried into a koppie near De Rust left them completely lost for words. The two shared a tour of Starlight Cabin by Aardts Guest Farm on Facebook on 5 March 2026. The video did what the cabin does to everyone who walks through its front door.

The property sits 16 km from De Rust in the Western Cape. It is about 30 minutes from Oudtshoorn and an hour and a half from George. It was designed and built by furniture maker Abrie von Wielligh, who currently lives in George but is originally from Namibia. Over time, became something many travel lovers wanted a piece of.

The underground Airbnb that won a global competition

The cabin draws inspiration from the earthship structures built by US architect Michael Reynolds in the 1970s. The heavy front door was made from an old reclaimed metal silo clad in treated poplar. The kitchen and barn door are also made from poplar, which commonly grows in Karoo riverbeds. The cracked mud plaster on the walls comes from a nearby dam. The gabion-style retaining wall is packed with stone from the surrounding koppies. Each rock was cracked by hand to get a flat surface before being packed into steel mesh.

What Dan and Leanne found room by room

The main bedroom sits above the underground section, and the roof panel above the bed slides open. Three separate relaxation areas fill the rest of the space, all without a television. The kitchen and dining area are entirely handmade.

No WiFi, no signal, no rush

There is no WiFi at the cabin. The closest supermarket is the OK in De Rust. The whole place is built to make people slow down.

The concept was one of 100 global winners of Airbnb's R165 million OMG! competition. Each winner receiving around R1,6 million to facilitate the build.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi is stunned by the cabin

Briefly News compiled comments from South Africans who were impressed by the cabin below

Conrad Esztergomi commented:

"I had the privilege to stay here. It’s absolutely stunning and in a beautiful part of our country."

Dyton Nuella said:

‘It’s absolutely beautiful, and I love how it combines nature with a cosy cabin, perfect for a getaway.”

Inger Murrish wrote:

“It is a paradise. A bit expensive for me, but it is heavenly and surrounded by Nature.”

Marine Van Der Westhuizen said:

“I can live there permanently, like forever. It's absolutely heaven on earth. “

Tshepang Tam Phillimon commented:

"Very beautiful and breathtaking. I would love to visit, but because I think too much, it would be nice to do a group booking"

