A South African man left many speechless after revealing a bedroom setup where his bed hangs mid-air as he fights extreme summer heat at home

The unusual floating bed sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his creativity while others questioned his safety

The moment reflected how rising temperatures are forcing many South Africans to improvise as they search for affordable ways to stay cool

South Africans were left stunned after a man shared a look inside his bedroom. His bed floated mid-air as he battled intense summer heat using creative DIY methods.

Mzansi applauded the gent's bedroom setup with floating bed and fans around him. Image: @dickzenlong

Source: Instagram

The man shared the setup on Instagram under the handle @dickzenlong on 9 February 2026. He showed how he suspended his bed from the roof planks using ropes inside his bedroom. The bed was not touching the floor. It hung securely from the roof beams, swaying slightly in the air.

The man positioned the bed in the middle of the room, creating space underneath. He placed three electric fans facing directly toward the bed. He even used his T-shirt to manually move air around his body to cool down as much as possible.

South Africa has been experiencing extreme summer heat in recent years. As a result, people have been turning to unconventional cooling methods, including sleeping outside, cold showers, and frozen water bottles.

Why extreme heat is changing how people live

Heatwaves have become more frequent across several provinces. Experts have previously warned that prolonged heat exposure indoors can lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion, especially within poorly ventilated homes.

Suspended beds, though uncommon, are not entirely new. Similar setups have been seen in tropical regions where airflow under the mattress helps reduce heat buildup. However, these designs are usually professionally installed using reinforced beams and safety measures.

In this case, the man’s setup was completely homemade, which has led to mixed reactions on Instagram.

See the Instagram video here:

Mzansi reacts to the bedroom creativity

@jonginyanga_ commented

“You are doing a bedroom FlySafair, sir.👏😂”

@tshepiso_tshep_style noted:

“That is literally ‘soft life' right there.🙌”

@brownsugermain wrote:

“😂😂Look here,🙌 that’s the realest soft life ever!”

@khanyi_thabethe_ said:

“You are living my dream life right now.”

@Bhambula noted:

“That time, mama is busy looking for her other fans.😂😍”

@Bhambula commented:

“😂😢I pray the roof doesn't fall.😂”

@josie_3061 said:

“Talk about a soft life.”

@vhukhudo_cudo wrote:

“I am not going to lie, that actually seemed so cool and relaxing, I would pay to have that set.”

Instagram user, @dickzenlong taking on the trending Zep dance. Image: @dickzenlong

Source: Instagram

More articles about creativity

A matric learner surprised Mzansi with a uniquely creative entrance that quickly went viral online.

A proud mother shared a tour of her newly built home, showcasing her hard work and determination.

-Africans have been proving to the world that there are many creative people in every nook and cranny of the continent.

One guy has gone viral on social media over his innovative hack, which has impressed many online uses.

A 15-year-old boy has got people talking on social media with the piggybank he built which works like an automated teller machine.

Source: Briefly News