Ex Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse Remembers Tito Mboweni With Last Photo of Lunch Meeting: “Too Soon”
- Ex-Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has paid tribute to former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
- Mboweni died at a Johannesburg hospital late on Saturday night, 12 October 2024, after a short illness
- Phalatse's tribute was accompanied by a recent photo of the two sitting at a restaurant sharing lunch
JOHANNESBURG — Former City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse is among the throngs mourning the death of former Finance Minister and South African Reserve Bank (SARB} governor Tito Mboweni.
Mboweni's family announced the politician's death late on Saturday, 12 October 2024, saying he had battled a short illness. He was 65.
Mpho Phalatse pays tribute to Tito Mboweni
The news sent shock waves across SA, coming weeks after the death of another retired cabinet member, ex-Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
In a statement, the family said:
"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of former SARB governor and Finance Minister Tito Titus Mboweni. His passing after a short illness has devastated us.
"He died at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday night, surrounded by loved ones ... further details will be released over the next few days."
The family requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
Tributes have since poured in for the stalwart, with Phalatse sharing a photo of her last meeting with him over lunch at a restaurant.
In a post to her X account, she wrote:
"Governor Tito Mboweni was his usual chirpy self just two weeks ago. Great plans. Loads of elderly advice. Gave me the best lunch. I didn’t know it would be the last. Definitely too soon! I’m heartbroken."
Phalatse's tribute was accompanied by a picture of herself sitting across the table from Mboweni. The two smiled as they looked into the camera.
McKenzie recalls encounter with Gordhan
In another tribute, Briefly News reported that Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to Pravin Gordhan.
The retired former Public Enterprises Minister died in hospital in the early hours of Friday, 13 September, following a short battle with cancer.
