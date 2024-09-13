Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan, who led a distinguished political career before retiring in May, died in hospital on 13 September

McKenzie acknowledged differences in political opinion but commended Gordhan for his contribution

Gayton McKenzie remembered the last time he met Pravin Gordhan before his death as he paid tribute to the fallen politician. Images: Guillem Sartorio, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is among the many who paid tribute to former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan died in hospital in the early hours of Friday, 13 September, following a short battle with cancer.

McKenzie recalls notable encounter with Gordhan

The staunch politician announced his retirement from public office in March 2024 and officially stepped away after the May national elections.

The 75-year-old, who led a distinguished political career spanning about three decades, contended with declining health towards the end of his time in public service, culminating when a Public Enterprises Parliamentary Portfolio Committee meeting was cancelled due to his inability to attend the sitting.

He was admitted to an unknown hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement, and well-wishers held a candlelight vigil in Johannesburg the next day.

However, he would lose his fight to cancer, and condolences poured in for him on Friday, with political and other public figures sharing their messages.

In his McKenzie, taking to his X account, wrote:

"I disagreed with Pravin Gordhan politically; we saw the emancipation economically of our people from different lenses and strategy. We shared a stage before his passing, and we had good things to say about each other. You've made your contribution, thank you, and mooi loop (go well), cadre."

McKenzie's message accompanied pictures of himself and Gordhan taken with a Tshwane Hindu Cultural Festival banner behind them.

