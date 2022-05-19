The First Edition of the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Azure is to celebrate the launch of the luxury SUV

This model features unique handcrafted stitching, embroidery and badging and will be available for the first 12 months of EWB orders

The Bentley Diamond Illumination delivers cabin lighting through handcrafted leather and ups the luxury ante

The Naim For Bentley delivers the world’s best in-car sound system and the First Edition provides exclusive and distinctive content for discerning customers

To celebrate the arrival of the new Bentayga EWB, an exclusive First Edition is now available.

Subject to a limited production run for the first twelve months of orders, it combines many of the most options available for the car with a package of details found only on Bentley First Editions.

The Bentayga EWB was launched less than a month ago and the company has released a First Edition model already. Image: Newspress

First Edition badging can be seen on the exterior of the car – a theme that extends inside, with badging on the veneered fascia, as well as embroidery on the seats, Newspress reports.

The unique First Edition contrast stitching and embroidery adorn the seats and, depending on the choice of veneers, handcrafted metal overlays just 0.075 mm thick can be applied to the fascia and waist rails in the front and the rear door veneer, Motor1.com reports.

This specifically tailored specification includes a unique 22” ten-spoke directional wheel and bright lower bumper grilles. Other additional features as standard include unique quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel, and increased driver’s assistance aids. Attention to detail is clear, from the badging that identifies the car to the jewelled caps on the fuel and oil filters.

The Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition will only be on sale for the first 12 months of production. Image: Newspress

Illuminated treadplates welcome guests into the cabin and the powered rear doors close at the push of a button. The exceptionally spacious interior features a new, elongated quilting and perforation pattern emphasising the extended space. With Bentley Diamond Illumination as standard for the First Edition, LED lights in 30 user-controlled colours to shine through tiny perforations in the handcrafted quilted leather trim for an incredible visual effect.

The entire cabin offers a cosseting experience, from the deep pile overmats adorning the floor to the contrast stitching that adds visual definition to the hides.

The Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition has unique contrast stitching and embroidery. Image: Newspress

The First Edition not only includes premium features such as Bentley Diamond Illumination and LED welcome lights, but also Naim for Bentley – the world’s best in-car sound system with 1 720 Watts of power across 20 speakers.

The optional Bentley Rear Entertainment system, meanwhile, allows rear-seat passengers to stream content from their mobile devices to 10.1-inch screens on the backs of the front seats.

Bentley's ultra-luxurious Bentayga SUV is now available with more space

Bentley is bringing a new focus on wellness to its model range with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase – a new grand touring SUV that builds on the strengths of the Bentayga to become a new luxury flagship, extending the latest product range to five models, Briefly News reports.

So much more than just a stretch, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the result of a nine-figure investment by Bentley to create a new model that provides the best rear cabin experience since a Mulsanne, whilst retaining the Bentley hallmarks of effortless performance, exquisite handcraftsmanship and endless personalisation.

First unveiled in 2015, the Bentayga remains Bentley’s best-selling model and now the British carmaker has added the Extended Wheelbase version.

