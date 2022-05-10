Bentley has increased the length of its class-leading luxury SUV by 180 mm to create the company's grand tourer

The model has a new focus on wellness, with integrated world-first seat technology with increased interior dimensions

Inside one finds Airline Seat Specification which includes the world-first auto climate sensing and advanced postural adjustment systems

There are three seating configurations to choose from, including an all-new 4+1 layout alongside four- and five-seat versions

Bentley is bringing a new focus on wellness to its model range with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase – a new grand touring SUV that builds on the strengths of the Bentayga to become a new luxury flagship, extending the latest product range to five models.

So much more than just a stretch, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the result of a nine-figure investment by Bentley to create a new model that provides the best rear cabin experience since a Mulsanne, whilst retaining the Bentley hallmarks of effortless performance, exquisite handcraftsmanship and endless personalisation.

A newer version of the Bentley Bentayga will be available soon that features an extended wheelbase.

First unveiled in 2015, the Bentayga remains Bentley’s best-selling model and now the British carmaker has added the Extended Wheelbase version, Newspress reports.

The company says the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has the potential to raise the ceiling of the D-segment, as one of the spiritual successors to the Mulsanne.

This model has 24 billion different trim combinations with myriads of options to choose from to give the car a bespoke feel, Motor1.com reports.

The British carmaker says the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has 24 billion interior specification combinations.

Power is derived from a turbocharged V8 engine with 404kW with all that power channeled through an automatic gearbox and fed to all four wheels.

In terms of driving dynamics, the Bentayga EWB has new rear-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard. Bentley says the first customers will receive their cars in the final quarter of 2022.

The British carmaker is anticipating the new Extended Wheelbase version will be responsible for up to 45% of all Bentayga sales when the car goes on sale later this year.

It is bullish that the Bentayga will retain the top spot in Bentley’s sale charts and be the most successful and in-demand luxury SUV in the world.

For the first time ever, Bentley offers an Airline Seat Specification for its seats in the Bentayga.

