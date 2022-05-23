Toyota announced its 2022 Starlet model with more standard specifications and a larger 1,5-litre engine is now on sale priced from R226 200

The standard kit across the range is a touchscreen audio system with USB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto interface, as well as a rear USB charger

A 1,5-litre petrol engine replaces the 1,4-litre unit that sees power and torque increase to 77kW and 138N.m

The new Toyota Starlet kicks off 2022 with a revised front and rear styling, sleek headlamps, chrome detailing, a sloping rear roofline with boot spoiler, and two-piece rear light clusters.

A revised interior design features swooping accent lines and blue detailing, with a large centrally-mounted infotainment screen and an easy-to-read instrument binnacle.

Toyota has given its Starlet a significant upgrade for 2022. Image: MotorPress

The newcomer also gets a boost in performance with the adoption of a larger 1.5-litre engine (as employed in the Urban Cruiser), replacing the outgoing 1.4-litre engine, MotorPress reports.

The performance is increased by 9kW (for a total power output of 77kW), while the torque receives an 8Nm amplification to take it to a max of 138Nm, IOL reports. Despite the increase in performance, the fuel index remains low, ranging between 5,4 and 5,7-litres per 100km.

The Toyota Starlet has new LED daytime driving lights. Image: MotorPress

Toyota says in response to customer feedback and market trends, the new Starlet also boasts an upgraded specification roster.

Standard on all models is a touchscreen audio system (either 18 or 23cm) with USB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto interface, as well as a rear USB charger. Automatic Climate Control, power-retractable mirrors and electric windows are features on the standard menu.

Driver assistance is aided by rear parking sensors, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS and EBD across the range. Driver and passenger airbags are also provided with the flagship Xr grade featuring side and curtain versions too.

The Toyota Starlet has either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as standard. Image: MotorPress

The top-tier Xr model adds Smart Entry, Push Start and Cruise Control amongst other niceties.

The familiar three-grade strategy has been retained (Xi, Xs and Xr). Buyers have a choice between a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission on Xs and Xr models.

Pricing

1.5 Xi MT - R226 200

1.5 Xs MT - R239 100

1.5 Xs AT - R261 100

1.5 Xr MT - R294 900

1.5 Xr AT - R313 300

Toyota says the Starlet goes on sale on 23 May and all models are sold with a three-services or 45 000 km service plan, service intervals are 15 000km. A three-year/100 000 km warranty is also provided.

The big news for the 2022 Toyota Starlet is a larger 1,5-litre engine with 77kW and 138Nm. Image: MotorPress

