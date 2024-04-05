ANC Pledges Unwavering Support for Palestine Amid Rising Global Tensions

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to advocating for peace and justice for the Palestinian people

Pandor called on international groups to make sure Israel is held responsible for its actions in Gaza

South Africa took a bold stance against Israel, accusing the nation of genocide which amplified calls for global intervention

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in a meeting in Pretoria. Image: Phill Magakoe

The African National Congress (ANC) is doubling down on its support for the Palestinian cause.

ANC acts as a mediator

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said that the ANC has been actively involved in mediating conflicts worldwide.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, South Africa, through the ANC, has taken a firm stance against Israel.

Advocating for accountability

Minister Pandor urged multilateral organisations to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza, reported SABCNews. This call follows the UN Human Rights Council's adoption of a resolution, demanding accountability for crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Conflict in Congo

In the continent, the DRC was also in focus as Pretoria pushed for an end to hostilities. According to TimesLIVE, South Africa sent troops there as part of the SADC peacekeeping effort.

The ruling party emphasised its commitment to promoting peace worldwide and ending conflicts on the continent.

Cape Town welcomes Palestinian football team

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Palestinian football team arrived in Cape Town to a warm reception. They experienced a heartfelt welcome during their attendance at Friday prayers in Masjidul Quds in Gatesville.

Hundreds of worshippers turned out to greet and show support for the team. Team captain Bashar Shobaki expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and described the Gatesville community as family.

