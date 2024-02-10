The Palestinian football team received a warm welcome from the Gatesville community in Cape Town

The team attended prayers at Masjidul Quds Mosque which has been championing the freedom of the people of Palestine

The captain said he is grateful for the hospitality and overwhelming love received from South African people

Palestinian football team visited Masjidul Quds in Gatesville, Cape Town. Image: Voice of the Cape Radio

Source: Facebook

CAPE TOWN - The Palestinian football team arrived in Cape Town to a warm reception.

They experienced a heartfelt welcome during their attendance at Friday prayers in Masjidul Quds in Gatesville

Football team visits Gatesville

According to SABCNews, hundreds of worshippers turned out to greet and show support for the team.

Captain shows gratitude

Team captain Bashar Shobaki expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and described the Gatesville community as family.

He highlighted the deep connection between Palestine and South Africa. Shobaki said he hopes that one day everyone in Cape Town will have the opportunity to visit Palestine.

Support amidst Palestine humanitarian crisis

Imam Sheikh Abduragmaan Alexander highlighted the importance of supporting the Palestinian people during their ongoing humanitarian crisis.

South Africans on social media also discussed the significant arrival of the football team to South Africa.

Henry Young said:

"In Cape Town? The pain went straight to the party that supported Isreal."

Charles Bulla posted:

"Welcome indeed feel at home."

Sipho Dibakwane mentioned:

"Welcome we love Yasser Arafat! We love Palestine One day you shall be free like South Africa! "

Jimi Harrison commented:

"Wonder how many are staying and not returning? "

Donald McDonald wrote:

"They even have time to come play soccer, we were told they are dying."

Allan Grobus added:

"Israel vs Palestine football match on mutual ground would've been a fair battle."

Naledi Pandor visits Gatesville Mosque

In another article, Briefly News reported that International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor broke down the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict on the Israel genocide case at the Gatesville Mosque.

Sataar Parker, the mosque spokesperson, said Pandor will address the congregation post-evening prayers. Parker added that as a symbolic gesture, the Palestinian flags are been flown at half mast until freedom reigns in the region

