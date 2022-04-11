A video of a man doing a recently popular groove challenge has been circulating on social media

The man is seen hitting his two booze bottles against each other along to the amapiano tune Bells by DBN Gogo

His fun ends with him smashing the bottles and losing all his liquor much to the amusement of SA online users

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some challenges are just not for everyone. A video of a man hitting his two booze bottles against each other along to the amapiano tune Bells ended in a catastrophe.

The hilarious clip was shared by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) which shows the man dancing at groove as he holds and hits the bottles.

A video of a man embarrassing himself at groove had peep laughing out loud. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He is soon joined by a woman who follows suit as she hits her smaller booze bottles as well. However, it’s not long before the man breaks a full bottle, spilling all his expensive liquor and leaving him with not even a single drop.

The gent puts the bottles down and smiles, trying to overlook the embarrassing moment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Why do you guys keep on doing this,” the Twitter post was captioned:

South African online users could not help but laugh at the man’s awkward moment and took to the post’s comments section to share their funny reactions.

@Khayo_1001 replied:

“Jäger is the king of Bells.”

@hazel_mahazard wrote:

“I saw a clip on Instagram where a brother broke a Jäger bottle, that’s when I knew that it was time to pack it up with this challenge.”

@ZintleDiko shared:

“Then he pretends like he's fine with everything.”

@Shake_x11 reacted:

“That smile is hiding pure embarrassment. On a white jacket even, lol!”

@koketso_kgakoa2 said:

“It’s him trying to laugh knowing very well he’s in pain.”

@TTP___P commented:

“Yoh imagine if it was the last one and you don’t have money to buy another bottle and you with the ladies, yoh yoh yoh depression.”

Video of man crying after paying massive bill at groove leaves SA in hysterics

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African online users could not help but crack up in laughter after watching a video of a grown man suffering the consequences of his “big spender energy” during a fun night out.

The video shows the man handed a bill of a large amount which is not easy to make out but is surely in the high thousands. He makes the payment and in a second clip, he is seen holding back tears in the car as his friends laugh at him.

The video was posted by popular social media user @kulanicool recently and had over 14.9K views at the time of publication.

Source: Briefly News