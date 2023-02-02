Trevor Gumbi's wife, Nande, will soon be out of the hospital after spending a few days battling an undisclosed illness

The South African comedian announced the hospitalisation on Instagram in multiple emotional posts

Days later, the star announced in a lighthearted caption his wife would be coming home, leaving Mzansi in tears

Earlier this week, Trevor Gumbi had Mzansi sending prayers after announcing online that his wife, Nande Gumbi, was admitted to the hospital.

Trevor Gumbi has announced that his wife, Nande Gumbi, has improved and will soon leave the hospital. Image: @trevorgumbi

According to TshisaLIVE, the comedian shared a post saying that, if it were possible, he would take her pain away. Although Gumbi didn't reveal what Nande was battling with, judging by the snap and emotional caption, it was something serious.

"I wish I could take the pain away. If you can make it through the night, there's a brighter day. Everything will be alright if you hold on."

During Nande's stay in the hospital, the Ses' Top La actor continued to share heartfelt posts whenever he visited her.

"Sleeping beauty. It’s visiting hours, but she’s fast asleep and I’m staying by her side so that when they make the movie about our lives together, my character gets brownie points and husbands across the land get the hairy eyeball from their partners, ‘cause they’ve just put their mug down, raw, on the table without a coaster."

Trevor Gumbi announces on Instagram that his wife will get discharged from hospital

In true Gumbi style, he revealed days after penning the emotional notes that his partner will be released tomorrow, February 3, 2023. He wrote the following hilarious caption, taking a jab at Nande's nail technician:

"There’s good and bad news. The bad: Moonshine is only getting discharged tomorrow. The good: her nail technician should charge 20% less."

Check out people's reactions below:

@pepper_aries said:

"Hahaha, I love how you still find humour even in this situation. I am also glad that she is going home."

@nomonde1 shared:

"Kuhlekwa noma kufiwe."

@sphaka_n posted:

"I’m glad she is good."

@seasunder2 replied:

"Shame poor Moonshine. That nail tech better charge less."

@thandopeaches commented:

"You are annoying."

@mightyerudite also said:

'You’re an idiot."

@mphocd30 added:

"Lol, as for Moonshine and the 20% off (good calculation there)."

