South African popular radio star DJ PH broke his silence after hearing the news about his close friend, DJ Warras' death

A video of PH speaking about the star and who he was quickly went viral after it was shared on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ PH speaking up after Warras was killed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ PH spoke about the death of his close friend, DJ Warras. Image: @iam_ph, @shady_lurker

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most influential people in the entertainment industry, DJ Warras, was shot and killed in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, leaving many people saddened, especially his close friend, DJ PH, who finally broke his silence regarding his pal's sudden death.

On Tuesday, 15 December 2025, Kaya News had a chance to speak to DJ PH at the scene where the former Gagasi FM star was murdered about the tragic incident that happened to his friend.

PH shed light on what a great person DJ Warras was and the great memories they shared when he was still alive. The DJ further mentioned that they were together the day before he was killed, shooting what is now the last episode of their podcast. PH also revealed that Warras was a great father to his kids and would do anything for them.

"The guy was crazy in a great way. We were literally Ying and Yang. I am sad for his kids because he was a great father, and he would do anything for them, he would spend his last energy on them, not forgetting what a great broadcaster he was from YFM, 5FM and Gagasi FM. He was very vocal on social media, a great ball of energy and again, it is hard to speak about this," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to DJ PH's words about Warras' death

Shortly after the video of the star speaking about his friend's death went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TumiG_Ramogale said:

"This guy hasn’t processed anything; he is still in shock, not that he is laughing or has anything to do with it. People deal with grief differently."

@sikimsuseni wrote:

"First person I thought of when I heard the news. They were really Ying and Yang."

@Le_Sandawana commented:

"Man this guy is really distraught- RIP to his best friend."

@sponge2023 responded:

"RIP to your friend. More strength to you."

@MsKeaIAm replied:

"It has not kicked in as yet. I know this feeling. I would suggest therapy."

DJ Warras passed away at the age of 40. Image: @shady_lurker

Source: Instagram

DJ Warras tried to protect himself in Joburg

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio presenter DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day, had social media buzzing this December when he posted about his gun. The businessman, who reportedly owned a security company, also revealed why it was important for him to own a firearm.

The media personality revealed at the beginning of December on his X account how he would protect himself against criminals.

Source: Briefly News