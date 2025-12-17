DJ Warras’ Close Friend PH Breaks His Silence on the Star’s Death: “He Was a Great Father”
- South African popular radio star DJ PH broke his silence after hearing the news about his close friend, DJ Warras' death
- A video of PH speaking about the star and who he was quickly went viral after it was shared on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ PH speaking up after Warras was killed
One of Mzansi's most influential people in the entertainment industry, DJ Warras, was shot and killed in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, leaving many people saddened, especially his close friend, DJ PH, who finally broke his silence regarding his pal's sudden death.
On Tuesday, 15 December 2025, Kaya News had a chance to speak to DJ PH at the scene where the former Gagasi FM star was murdered about the tragic incident that happened to his friend.
PH shed light on what a great person DJ Warras was and the great memories they shared when he was still alive. The DJ further mentioned that they were together the day before he was killed, shooting what is now the last episode of their podcast. PH also revealed that Warras was a great father to his kids and would do anything for them.
"The guy was crazy in a great way. We were literally Ying and Yang. I am sad for his kids because he was a great father, and he would do anything for them, he would spend his last energy on them, not forgetting what a great broadcaster he was from YFM, 5FM and Gagasi FM. He was very vocal on social media, a great ball of energy and again, it is hard to speak about this," he said.
Watch the full video below:
SA reacts to DJ PH's words about Warras' death
Shortly after the video of the star speaking about his friend's death went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@TumiG_Ramogale said:
"This guy hasn’t processed anything; he is still in shock, not that he is laughing or has anything to do with it. People deal with grief differently."
@sikimsuseni wrote:
"First person I thought of when I heard the news. They were really Ying and Yang."
@Le_Sandawana commented:
"Man this guy is really distraught- RIP to his best friend."
@sponge2023 responded:
"RIP to your friend. More strength to you."
@MsKeaIAm replied:
"It has not kicked in as yet. I know this feeling. I would suggest therapy."
