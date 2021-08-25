“Hahaha”: Mzansi in Stitches as Young Girl Pranks Her Dad in a Funny Video

A young South African girl is a hit among her peers in the digital community after pranking her dad in a video via TikTok

The girl introduces herself as Reitumetse Twala in the video and pretends to be shooting to submit for her scholarship application but it turns out it’s a joke

Posted by @PecheAfrica on Twitter, the funny clip is receiving all the positive attention on social media but many feel sad for the dad

A young girl decided to upload her video pranking her father and pretending to shoot it for a scholarship application. The beautiful girl says her father is her inspiration and that the dad was convicted for nearly 25 years after killing his neighbour’s dog.

According to the young lady who introduces herself as Reitumetse Twala, the animal was barking at night and her father couldn’t sleep. So, he decided to kill it.

The ambitious woman continues to say her dad didn’t get a job after serving his time and became a sex worker. The father is seen standing next to the lady and agrees to everything the girl says.

However, the girl later bursts into laughter and the dad decided to disappear in front of the camera as he replied in isiZulu, "Uthe ngivume (You said I must agree)." Posted by @PecheAfrica, the clip is attracting funny reactions.

The post reads:

@Cristnature said:

“Some kids are lucky, I would even sit next to my dad like that... lol.”

@Nuscher_M said:

“The lengths our parents take for them to give us want we need is unbelievable.”

@Malva_Tiisetso said:

“I once said to my friends imagine the disappointment our parents went through when they had to go to a white families ask for a garden or kitchen job and they brought out dogs to chase them away, and they came back with the same good energy like nothing happened.”

@PecheAfrica said:

“This is proof daughters can get away with murder when it comes to Papa.”

@EnhleQwabe said:

“A real Zulu man angithi uthe angivume.”

@SpexMafanaman said:

“Give uBaba a bellz.”

@FacelessMee1 said:

“Man wants his daughter to bag that scholarship. Ooh Yes.”

@NombuleloNkosi2 said:

“Your dad is something else, the fact that he was calm.”

@Solkedzner said:

“Anything for my little girl hahaha.”

@Maki_Motsepe said:

“Shem our parents don't understand this.”

