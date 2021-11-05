King Monada turns 40 today and he could not be more thankful for everything that life has granted him

Taking to social media to wish himself a blessed day, King Monada put his wishes for himself out to the universe

Fans flocked to social media to wish King Monada a happy birthday and to let him know that he is an absolute legend

Li Mzansi artist Khutso Steven Kgatle, better known by his stage name King Monada, turns the big four zero today and peeps are bowing in his greatness.

Khutso Steven Kgatle, professionally known as King Monada celebrates his birthday today and fans have helped make it extra special. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Taking to social media on his birthday, King Monada thanked God for getting him here and for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon him. Blessing himself, the main man prayed for “more money, more joy, more smile.”

40 is a huge milestone that comes with a lot of wisdom. The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker has gained a large and loyal following in his time, and they have all come out to wish him the best day.

Take a look at some of the birthday wished fans have shared:

@bennyafroe said:

“Happy Birthday my brother. May God bless you with all your heart’s desires. More life! ♥️”

@dolvenmachuba said:

“Happy birthday to you man.”

@tshiditsamago said:

“Happy birthday King M, more blessings upon your life ☺️”

@MikeTshelang said:

@TheRealMotase_ said:

@telfordmdluli said:

A little background on the king himself

King Monada is a sensational South African artist known for his amazing vocals and creative composition skills. Also, as a professional record producer, in Mzansi, he is famously referred to as the “King of Bolobedu music.” His bolobedu singles and collaborations have gone viral both in Africa and international music charts.

He is one of the most successful South African artists that have taken the Mzansi Bolobedu sound to international platforms. His unique vocals and music style have earned him numerous musical awards and respect.

Makhadzi vs King Monada: Artists at war over song they recorded together

Makhadzi and King Monada were at odds after a video of their new song Ghanama went viral. The Limpopo artists were clashing over ownership of the track. The song, according to the Matorokisi hitmaker, is hers, reported Briefly News.

She claims that she brought the song to King Monada and that she brought Prince Benza, who made the beat, to the fore to make a beat for her. Makhadzi explained her side of the story in a Facebook post.

"Our king must just drop his song called Impossible ft Makhadzi 'cause we can't let greediness make us fight! How can you own a song without doing anything?" said Makhadzi.

Source: Briefly.co.za