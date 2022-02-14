A little schoolgirl caused a massive stir in public as she showcased her dance skill before older students

The kid in long-sleeved uniform excellently combined her body parts like the waist, legs and hands in her performance

One of the beautiful moments from her captivating performance was when she did a half-gallop and then followed it up with a finger dance move

A little schoolgirl sure left older students impressed as she displayed her dance skill in public.

The talented girl demonstrated confidence all through as she shook her body in rhythm with an African song playing in the background they all appeared conversant with.

She danced energetically. Photo Credit: @sa_vibez

Source: Instagram

A video reposted by @artxymd on Instagram captured the girl in long sleeves throwing her hands up in the air as she whined her waist simultaneously.

As cheers from the older students watching her grew, she switched to a legwork dance and continued the waist move.

The kid did a half-gallop and began dramatically pointing her finger in the faces of the students, a dance move they related with and also returned to the dancing girl.

Watch the video here.

Guests are impressed by little girl's legwork at event while she shows off moves

Speaking of girls with moves, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl stole the show at an event as she impressed onlookers with her unique legwork dance style.

In a cute video shared on Instagram by @afronovokids_family, the girl was in a dance contest with an equally talented boy but still caught people's eyes.

With so much energy on display, the girl broke into a 'running on the spot' kind of legwork as she slugged it out with the boy.

Source: Briefly News