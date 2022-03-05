A local lad opened a can of worms on the timeline when he announced the accomplishment his 25-year-old relative had bagged

Taking to Twitter, @DlalaChampion shared a picture of a massive house and claimed that his cousin had built the property

Locals had a field day tearing into the tweep over his choice to attach an age to the supposed win, with many arguing it was unnecessary

Mzansi is a hive of activity online as the question of success and the age at which one attains their prosperity, especially materialistically, once again comes to the fore.

A local tweep, @DlalaChampion, brought the age-old debate into the spotlight after he headed online to share a photo of a newly built house nearing its completion. Strikingly, the Twitter user shared that the massive property occupying a large piece of land was his cousin's doing.

A local man opened a massive can of worms when he attached age to success. Image: @DlalaChampion

Source: Twitter

"My 25-year-old cousin just finished building a house for his mother," read the inspirational caption.

The scenes instantly caught the attention of Saffas, who gushed over the milestone. But on the other hand, a massive wormhole was cracked open, seeing locals engage in a heated debate around attaching age to milestones.

The tweet gathered 18 000 likes, 1 000 retweets and nearly 150 comments at the time of publication. Overwhelmingly, locals took the position that it was unnecessary to conform to societal standards and that each is to his own.

Locals weigh in on age debate

Briefly News went down into the comments to unearth all the colourful reactions.

@msjentu wrote:

"Why do you guys like attaching age to success stories? I'm genuinely curious."

@ForbesPhemo said:

"Why the age? Y'all putting other people under pressure. Remove that age, wena."

@aw_chuma added:

"Send people older than 25 into depression with the age mentioned."

Source: Briefly News