,A daring truck driver attempted a hair-raising stunt when he crossed a raging river with a load of people

A video of this heart-clenching crossing was posted on Facebook, where he was seen thankfully making it to the other side of the river

Peeps were not impressed by this stunt and condemned the act, with some offering opposing views saying the truck would not have capsised

A truck driver performed a daring stunt by attempting a river crossing while the waters were high. The vehicle making the crossing was filled with passengers, making the situation direr.

The daring driver managed to make it across to the river bank, but Saffas were thoroughly unimpressed, with some calling for legal action against him.

A truck filled with passengers crossed a dangerously full river and made it across, leaving SA unimpressed. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Peeps on Facebook showed utter dismay at the driver of the truck, stating that his reckless behaviour could have resulted in tragedy. While many were not impressed by the driver's stunt, some offered opposing views.

Max Manyala asked:

"People don't want to learn. You mean, they didn't see the videos that were doing rounds on social media of vehicles being swept away by water?"

Dinnee Diddaa Roorroo pointed out:

"Not good at all, there's a big difference between brave and stupid. Early this year or last year, poor souls were lost in Kenya because of such a stupid drive."

Freddy Magwai called for legal action:

"Arrests must be made for these kinds of stupid reckless acts."

Magagasi Dlams offered a different view:

"I was not scared to watch this. Truck full of people is heavy. Water can't wipe it easy. Don't try this with Quantum or small car, you gone."

Wisdom Mujuru expressed dismay:

"That was not, and will never be, a good idea."

