Video of an incident in which a would-be victim shoots at two alleged card scammers has gone viral on social media

In the clip shared on Twitter, two men can be seen scurrying back to their car as another man walks up behind them with a gun

The clip drew the attention of locals, many of whom spoke out against the rampant crime in and around Johannesburg's city centre

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A spine-chilling video is doing the rounds on social media showing an armed man shooting at would-be robbers in broad daylight on a busy street in Fordsburg, an area located near Johannesburg CBD.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Here, two men are seen retreating to a silver Toyota Corolla parked on the side of the road. Another man is seen chasing after them while holding what appears to be a gun in his hand.

A man stunned two would be robbers in Johannesburg. Image: Screenshot/ @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

A 45-second clip of the harrowing ordeal was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

"Man shoots at alleged card scammers: Fordsburg, JHB," the caption reads.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The armed man is seen walking up to the vehicle as the assailants jump into it. He trains the weapon on the driver's side window, but the car speeds off, and the supposed would-be victim begins firing at the front and back tyres to immobilise it.

Witnesses rush to the scene

Despite his best efforts, the alleged scammers manage to get away before he starts walking back in the direction from which he came while still brandishing his weapon, in full view of the public.

Several people who either witnessed the shooting or heard the shots being fired gathered, including a homeless man who was seen searching for scraps inside the bins the entire time the scenes unravelled around him.

Attempts by Briefly News to obtain an official comment on the incident from Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

Locals critical of marksmanship

Briefly News goes into the comments to bring readers the reactions to the clip.

@peche_africa wrote:

"It's sad that citizens have to take law into our own hands @SAPoliceService."

@SthembiD said:

"Johannesburg is dangerous, neh? Yhooo, all these scary videos are from there."

@041Bra added:

"Yesterday my wife nearly got robbed by these card scammers. Luckily she shouted and the community rushed to assist and they ran for cover Leaving their car behind People will resort to this cos jail does not help."

Source: Briefly News