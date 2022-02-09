A social media user @dyl.dcj shared a video of the South African army marching to Osama by Zakes Bantwini

In uplifting the clip a troop of Mzansi’s defense force can be seen marching together during a street parade

The TikTok post boasts over 290K views and local online users have responded with love and pride

South Africans were left amazed and entertained after watching a video of the SA army marching to the popular hit song Osama by Zakes Bantwini.

A video of the SA army marching to the popular hit song Osama by Zakes Bantwini was shared online recently.

In the video, a bird's eye view of the large troop can be seen as they march together in sync during a street parade. They can be heard playing Osama as they step to the beat.

The post was shared by online user @dyl.dcj on TikTok recently and has over 290K views.

Peeps embrace the Mzansi flavour

Online users showed love on the uplifting post. Check out some of their comments:

tXmberr shared:

“No one can South Africa like how South Africa, South Africas.”

user1746591678984 wrote”

“I told you guys it's officially our national anthem.”

Hlengiwe Nkosi said:

“It can only be SA.”

Zozo replied:

“Imagine not being South African... Hhayi ngeke guys!”

Vuyiseka Fota Ngwexa commented

“We the best South Africa my beloved country.”

Izibuko said:

“We will never be taken seriously as a country.”

alwrite then wrote:

“They never miss a beat in their step.”

Atlhomile Jones commented:

“Okay, this gave me epic goosebumps wow!”

Anono Makapela-Dlanj said:

“We know how to entertain.”

brax_911 reacted:

“Can't get enough of this. Video too short.”

Tolls monitored by the army and road works put on hold

Briefly News previously reported that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) monitored toll gates and toll roads during the festive season to ensure road safety is upheld. Thandi Modise, the Minister of Defense, said that SANDF is mandated to make sure all South Africans are safe and that the national infrastructure is protected.

According to TimesLIVE, Modise said that the routes on which South Africa's economy relies must not be obstructed.

The South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) announced that all roadworks have been put on hold to not cause traffic delays over the festive season, IOL reports.

