The Democratic Alliance's chief whip has laid criminal charges against the African National Congress

The party wants the ANC investigated for fraud, racketeering, corruption, looting of public money and related offences

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone said the ANC is collectively implicated in state capture activities

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has officially laid criminal charges against the African National Congress following the release of the final State Capture Commission Report on Wednesday, 29 June.

The opposition party believes that the ANC should be investigated for systemic and calculated fraud, racketeering, corruption, looting of public money and related offences over the past two decades.

The DA's Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone laid criminal charges against the ANC. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Criminal charges were laid at the Cape Town Central police station by DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone and DA MP Cilliers Brink. In the affidavit presented to the police, Mazzone said the report's release provided further evidence of corruption and looting of public money, News24 reported.

Quoting the State Capture Report, the party’s chief whip said it showed evidence that the ANC accepted donations from companies reliant on government contracts. She added that several high-level party members were implicated in the state capture, including former President Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Malusi Gigaba and Mosebenzi Zwane.

She said that it has become apparent that the ANC is collectively implicated in state capture activities. Mazzone further stated that the ANC actively protected former President Jacob Zuma and ensured he remained in office, which allowed the Guptas and his close associates to continue pursuing their state capture project.

According to BusinessLIVE, the DA is the second political party to use the state capture report as the basis for opening a criminal case.

South Africans weighed in on the criminal charges laid against the ANC:

@Robyn07379701 said:

And that’s where it will end. Nothing ever happens, nothing goes to court, nobody is investigated, nobody goes to jail. And they carry on. So sad.”

@Mistermorne posted:

“But the DA should envisage a better alternative What can they put on the table to ensure that the next generation of politicians will not be able to repeat this ANC scam.”

@roger_rothner commented:

“There are so many cases over the years and not even one passed the charge office.”

@Purdey_The_Mom posted:

Unfortunately, nothing will ever come of it. Whether there are guilty charges or not. No one will go to jail or even pay back the money.”

