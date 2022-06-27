Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela responded to former President Jacob Zuma's comments on the State Capture Report

Zuma threatened to approach the Judicial Services Commission over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's conduct

Madonsela encouraged South Africans to ensure justice is served or else another state capture could be loading

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela left tongues wagging with her take on former President Jacob Zuma’s reaction to the final State Capture Commission report.

Zuma has threatened to approach the Judicial Services Commission over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s comments, which he considered “unlawful” following the report’s release last week.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said justice must be carried out or there will be another state capture will take place. Image: Unkel/ullstein bild & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Law enforcement officials were recommended to investigate the allegations around Zuma for the state capture. According to TimesLIVE, the Spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi said the former president plans to report Zondo for misconduct. Zuma’s legal team is also reviewing the final State Capture report.

Madonsela took to Twitter to react to Zuma’s comments.

She added:

“Can we be taken into confidence on why President Zuma appointed then Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to head the Commission knowing then they had what he regarded as a close relationship? Why did he not disclose this relationship to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.”

Madonsela encouraged South Africans to keep their eyes on the ball to ensure justice is served. She said that citizens owe justice to themselves, each other, the children, and generations to come. The former public protector added if South Africans don’t ensure the State Capture Report is implemented, another state capture could be loading.

SA reacts to state capture

South Africans believe that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is correct in her claims:

@AGuldenge said:

“Even thinking that we’ve reached the end of State Capture, will be deadly to our development. It is much alive.”

@Obakeng87 posted:

“This is what they don’t want to discuss. Zuma thought Zondo can be swayed. Little did he know.”

@Ernest75027115 commented:

“She is on point unless everyone on state capture is prosecuted, we will have a second one coming.no one wants to take responsibility for selling our country.”

@Sandilelushaba1 added:

“Zondo also knew but did not decline the appointment being a judge. Today his action is being questioned as a risk to his job which requires high-level integrity.”

Source: Briefly News