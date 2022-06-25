Former president Jacob Zuma did not appear at his press conference where he was due to report on the findings of the State Capture Inquiry report

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had said that Zuma had allowed corruption and state capture to take place while he was president

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has said that Zuma would be reported Chief Justice Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma promised to address the media following the release of the State Capture Inquiry report.

However, on Saturday he was a no show at the press conference where he had promised to defend himself following the damning accusations made in the report.

His daughter Duduzile was present and explained that her father had not attended due to possible violations of his parole conditions.

Former president Jacob Zuma was a no-show at his press conference. Photo credit: Bernd-Jürgen Fischerr/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that Zuma would report Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission accusing him of making allegedly grossly unlawful comments according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 80-year-old former president maintains that he is innocent of all wrongdoing. He only appeared at the Zondo Commission for less than three days before refusing to return.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison after the Constitutional Court found that he was in contempt. He was released after serving just two months in prison on medical parole.

The court had rescinded his parole but Zuma remains free while his appeal is waiting to be heard according to the Sowetan LIVE.

Integrity commission probes ANC members implicated in state capture

Earlier, Briefly News members of the African National Congress who are implicated in the State Capture Commission report will be subjected to the party’s integrity commission. The final volume of the State Capture report was released on Wednesday 22 June and explosive allegations against members have already been revealed.

Several members of the party, including National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, were among those mentioned in the report.

The report also showcases the ANC’s dodgy handling of the state capture. News24 reported that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed concerns about the party’s involvement and failure to act regarding the state capture once evidence was presented.

State Capture Report: President Cyril Ramaphosa should have acted on evidence of corruption, says Zondo

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made serious allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the final State Capture Report. Zondo handed the report over to Ramaphosa on Wednesday 22 June at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The commission’s chairperson cast doubts about the president’s explanation as to why he did not speak out more firmly against the state capture. Zondo noted that Ramaphosa surely had enough evidence related to the Gupta brothers and the state capture since at least 2010.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News