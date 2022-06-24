The NPA says criminal allegations against those mentioned in the State Capture Commission report must be investigated

Its Investigating Directorate is putting together a task force that will study the details of the final report

The NPA's comments come after the final volume of the report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday 22 June

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority says criminal investigations against those implicated in the State Capture Commission report must begin soon.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the final volume of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday 22 June.

NPA suggests criminal investigations should begin against those implicated in state capture. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The NPA said its Investigating Directorate is putting together a task force that will study the findings detailed in the release of the report. The authority’s Spokesperson Mthunzi Mhanga told News24 that some of the cases may require criminal investigations for the purposes of prosecution as the commission did not conduct criminal investigations.

However, he added that the Investigating Directorate could deal with all the cases from the state capture report. Mhanga added that advocate Rodney De Kock would lead the task force.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Various institutions, including the Hawks and state-owned enterprises, are paying close attention to the allegations listed in the report. According to Cape Talk, Zondo said he had no regrets regarding the commission.

SA reacts to NPA

South Africans believe that the investigations into those implicated in the State Capture report will not amount to anything:

@Twitrossou said:

“Will the NPA cope?”

@chrisfvz posted:

“And the slow wheels of justice will grind to a halt, allowing these criminals to laugh all the way to the bank.

@GeneralthaboGP commented:

“These gangsters will never do anything, they have failed us in taking Cyril Ramamillons to court.”

@zipreeper posted:

“Uh oh, here the Batohi excuses start.”

State capture report: ANC members implicated in corruption to face the ruling party’s integrity commission

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported members of the African National Congress who are implicated in the State Capture Commission report will be subjected to the party’s integrity commission. The final volume of the State Capture report was released on Wednesday 22 June and explosive allegations against members have already been revealed.

Several members of the party, including National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, were among those mentioned in the report. The report also showcases the ANC’s dodgy handling of the state capture.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News