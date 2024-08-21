Eskom Removes Over 35 Illegally-Connected Transformers in Gauteng
- Eskom tackled illegal connections when it connected more than 35 transformers that were connected illegally
- Eskom removed them from Diespsloot extension six in an attempt to reclaim its network and prevent further financial loss
- South Africans were stunned that the Transformers were connected in the first place and questioned who connected them
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
DIEPSLOOT, GAUTENG—In an attempt to tackle the rampant illegal connections plaguing the Eskom system, the state-owned enterprise has disconnected more than 35 illegally connected transformers.
Eskom disconnects transformers
According to IOL, the transformers were connected illegally in Diesploot in Gauteng. Eskom reportedly lost over R5 billion from the illegal connections in the 2022/23 financial year. Eskom's Group Executive for Distribution, Monde Bala, spoke on the impact of illegal connections.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He said they disrupt the utility's ability to supply electricity and also threaten the SOE's financial stability. He added that they are also safety hazards for Eskom's technicians. With the help of the South African Police Service and other stakeholders, Eskom cut the illegal connections.
SA has questions
Netizens on Facebook queried how the transformers were connected.
Phillip Molefi Gwangwa asked:
"How did they connect them? Eskom needs to do self-introspection on their workers."
Marine Van Der westhuisen said:
"It's worse than I thought."
Fabian Mossie Daniels said:
"It's due to your tariff hikes. No one can can afford your service."
Jez Mukwevho asked:
"Where does one even buy a transformer?"
Rapunzell Raps Ramatshego said:
"I swear we're in one epic movie. Everyday is a scene."
Daveda Marais wanted to know:
"How did they get that right? And who bought it?"
Illegal connections claim three lives
In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people died from illegal connections in the Eastern Cape.
The police in the area received reports of three people who were electrocuted in April and pleaded with residents to avoid illegal connections.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za