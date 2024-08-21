Eskom tackled illegal connections when it connected more than 35 transformers that were connected illegally

Eskom removed them from Diespsloot extension six in an attempt to reclaim its network and prevent further financial loss

South Africans were stunned that the Transformers were connected in the first place and questioned who connected them

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Eskom battled illegal connections in Diepsloot. Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DIEPSLOOT, GAUTENG—In an attempt to tackle the rampant illegal connections plaguing the Eskom system, the state-owned enterprise has disconnected more than 35 illegally connected transformers.

Eskom disconnects transformers

According to IOL, the transformers were connected illegally in Diesploot in Gauteng. Eskom reportedly lost over R5 billion from the illegal connections in the 2022/23 financial year. Eskom's Group Executive for Distribution, Monde Bala, spoke on the impact of illegal connections.

He said they disrupt the utility's ability to supply electricity and also threaten the SOE's financial stability. He added that they are also safety hazards for Eskom's technicians. With the help of the South African Police Service and other stakeholders, Eskom cut the illegal connections.

SA has questions

Netizens on Facebook queried how the transformers were connected.

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa asked:

"How did they connect them? Eskom needs to do self-introspection on their workers."

Marine Van Der westhuisen said:

"It's worse than I thought."

Fabian Mossie Daniels said:

"It's due to your tariff hikes. No one can can afford your service."

Jez Mukwevho asked:

"Where does one even buy a transformer?"

Rapunzell Raps Ramatshego said:

"I swear we're in one epic movie. Everyday is a scene."

Daveda Marais wanted to know:

"How did they get that right? And who bought it?"

Illegal connections claim three lives

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people died from illegal connections in the Eastern Cape.

The police in the area received reports of three people who were electrocuted in April and pleaded with residents to avoid illegal connections.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News