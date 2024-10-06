Senzo Meyiwa’s 1st Born Turns 18, Mandisa Mkhize Celebrates Stepdaughter

Senzo Meyiwa was recently honoured by South Africans and celebrities on the 10th anniversary of his death

The late soccer star's daughter Namhla Meyiwa recently got a sweet message from Mandisa Mkhize, who was Senzo Meyiwa's wife

Namhla Meyiwa marked the special day only weeks after her soccer star dad's 10th death anniversary

Senzo Meyiwa continues to be a heart-sore subject in South Africa. His children survived the soccer star who died in 2014.

Senzo Meyiwa's first-born daughter turned 18, and her stepmom mom, Mandisa Mkhize, celebrated the special day. Image: @namhlameyiwa / @mandisamkhize01 / Instagram / Anesh Debiky / Getty Images

One of Senzo Meyiwa's daughters recently celebrated her birthday, and she officially became an adult. Namhla's day of celebration was bitter-sweet after her father's death anniversary.

Mandisa Mkhize celebrates Senzo Meyiwa's daughter

Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize, shared that Namhla turned 18. Mandisa celebrated her stepdaughter as her own on her Instagram stories. In a post, she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter,”

Namhla responded warmly to the message and thanked Mandisa, referring to her as "mom" in the since expired Instagram stories.

What you need to know about Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in a mysterious shooting in 2014 with Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo present with other public personalities.

The soccer star's murder rocked the nation, and even though they were arrests, there is an ongoing trial to establish their guilt.

Senzo Meyiwa is survived by multiple children, including one with Kelly Khumalo, Thingo, who is estranged from the Meyiwa family.

