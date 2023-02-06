A man decided to get up close and personal with a snake and paid the price for it as the viper showed its true colours

A viral TikTok shows how a guy was hanging around next to a snake that got close to his face

Online users were in stitches when a snake readied itself to strike and the man did not move from it

A snake got ready to attack a man standing very close to it. The man went viral for failing to avoid the snake bite.

A man got bit by a snake in the face after he didn't move out of the way. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill

Online users were in stitches and many people speculated about why he didn't move out of the way. People could not stop raving about how the man could have easily avoided the bite.

Snake gets ready to bite man in the face and goes viral on TikTok

A snake went viral after it bit a man in the face. The TikTok video shows how he had the snake very close to his face. Watch the full video of the snake getting ready to bite in the video below:

TikTok users react to men getting bitten by snake

Content of humans clashing with animals always captures people's curiosity. People were thoroughly amused by the video and pointed out that the snake did not make a secret that it was about to bite him.

Ahmad commented:

"One of my worst nightmares-"

matthewash17 commented:

"Ahmad."

eli commented:

"I would never go there, be for real"

mew commented:

"Did you not see it about to bite? I own a snake and it does that a lot."

Karlos Sánchez commented:

"The fact that that’s actually a venomous snake is crazy."

Lewij commented:

"Didn’t bro see the snake ready to strike. My brain isn't braining properly but I thought that was weird."

