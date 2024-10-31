"Love Wins": Mzansi Swoons After Husband Buys Brand-New' His and Hers' Cars

A proud wife shared that her loving husband bought a car for himself as well as a brand-new car for her

Both cars came from the same brand, and the woman stood in front of the blue vehicle while her husband stood in front of his black one

A few social media users congratulated the woman and applauded the husband for his thoughtfulness

A husband bought cars for himself and his wife. Images: @preciious_one

Giving thoughtful gifts in a relationship often brings happiness to both partners, creating a sense of appreciation and connection. A woman shared that her husband bought "his and hers" cars, adding a unique spark to their relationship.

One for me, one for you

Using the TikTok handle @preciious_one, a young woman proudly shared with app users that her husband bought a vehicle for himself and one for her.

In the post, the TikTokker shows two Suzukis. She stands in front of the blue car while her husband stands in front of a black one, possibly indicating which car belongs to whom.

Take a look at the cars in the video below:

Mzansi congratulates new car owners

A few local internet users sent congratulatory messages to the couple, while others applauded the man for his thoughtful gesture.

@mishyy_chetty said in the comment section:

"That’s a husband! Well done, and God bless you both with safe travels."

@real_nhlami wrote to the lucky wife:

"Whatever you said, Amen."

@_thandolwethu_m_ congratulated the husband and wife and comically said:

"When you don't have petrol, you can take his car and leave yours for him."

A positive @sibe_sa commented:

"Congratulations. Love wins."

@phumingoepe told the online community:

"Instead of buying one very expensive car, he bought two. It’s called being selfless."

@linathi9615 jokingly said to the Suzuki owner:

"I'm just looking for the witches and wizards in this comment section. They are very jealous of other people. Congratulations, baby."

Man buys wife a new car on their wedding day

