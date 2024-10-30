“I Found 2 Boyfriends”: Woman Shouts Out Her Number to Men on the Freeway

A local TikTok account shared a video of a woman shouting out her cellphone number to two men on the freeway

In the clip, the men showed the woman heart-hand signs after getting the woman's supposed number

Members of the online community laughed at the interaction between the female motorist and the passengers at the back of the bakkie

A woman gave her number to people on the freeway. Images: Uwe Krejci, Inti St Clair

Source: Getty Images

On the freeway, most people have their eyes focused on the long stretch of road, hoping to avoid traffic and distractions. However, one woman had her sights set elsewhere, catching the attention of two men and confidently passing along her number.

Connections on the freeway

The TikTok account Coloured24seven (@coloured24seve7) uploaded a video of a local woman driving on a freeway and passing two men sitting at the back of a bakkie.

The lady wrote in her video:

"I found two boyfriends on the freeway. What a fun drive."

The woman shared that the men made heart-hand signs and kept asking for her number, which she shouted to them until they parted ways on the busy road.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi laughs at woman giving men her number

Social media users headed to the comment section, expressing laughter at the woman's encounter with the strangers she randomly met on the busy road.

@ebiesamsodiedien jokingly wrote:

"They don't have airtime, shame. I would have called immediately."

@sunsigngeminicki_ laughed and pointed out:

"That's just six numbers."

@nkosinathi.khensa2 said to the woman:

"Proud of you, girl. Go get them. Keep searching for your future husband."

@user1bertie wrote with humour:

"You must send them airtime."

@bhobho032 laughed and told app users:

"Not me trying to call that number."

@k_kieran_k, who enjoyed the video, commented:

"South Africa never has a dull moment. I love my country."

Bold young man asks hun if she has a boyfriend

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young lady who was surprised when a young man approached her and asked if she had a boyfriend.

After the woman showed an interest in getting a partner, the man asked another person the same question and linked them up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News