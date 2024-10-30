“I Found 2 Boyfriends”: Woman Shouts Out Her Number to Men on the Freeway
- A local TikTok account shared a video of a woman shouting out her cellphone number to two men on the freeway
- In the clip, the men showed the woman heart-hand signs after getting the woman's supposed number
- Members of the online community laughed at the interaction between the female motorist and the passengers at the back of the bakkie
On the freeway, most people have their eyes focused on the long stretch of road, hoping to avoid traffic and distractions. However, one woman had her sights set elsewhere, catching the attention of two men and confidently passing along her number.
Connections on the freeway
The TikTok account Coloured24seven (@coloured24seve7) uploaded a video of a local woman driving on a freeway and passing two men sitting at the back of a bakkie.
The lady wrote in her video:
"I found two boyfriends on the freeway. What a fun drive."
The woman shared that the men made heart-hand signs and kept asking for her number, which she shouted to them until they parted ways on the busy road.
Take a look at the video below:
Mzansi laughs at woman giving men her number
Social media users headed to the comment section, expressing laughter at the woman's encounter with the strangers she randomly met on the busy road.
@ebiesamsodiedien jokingly wrote:
"They don't have airtime, shame. I would have called immediately."
@sunsigngeminicki_ laughed and pointed out:
"That's just six numbers."
@nkosinathi.khensa2 said to the woman:
"Proud of you, girl. Go get them. Keep searching for your future husband."
@user1bertie wrote with humour:
"You must send them airtime."
@bhobho032 laughed and told app users:
"Not me trying to call that number."
@k_kieran_k, who enjoyed the video, commented:
"South Africa never has a dull moment. I love my country."
