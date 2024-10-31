One babe shocked the nation after she showcased how her face swelled up, all thanks to a wig glue

In the clip, she showed off how her face looked before and after, and it grabbed the attention of many

Social media users reacted to the lady's video as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

One young South African woman took to social media to show off how she suffered all in the name of beauty.

A woman's face swelled up due to wig glue, and she showed it off in a TikTok video. Image: @sisipho_kolela

Source: TikTok

Woman's face swells over wig glue

The stunner shared a video under the TikTok handle @sisipho_kolela, in which she showcased how her face was swollen due to the wig glue she applied to her head.

@sisipho_kolela went on to reveal the glue's name while taking to her TikTok handle, saying:

"Ghost bond glue when I catch you."

The young lady also shared that she was ready to speak up about her experience with the brand, which left her in such a state. The video captured the attention of many and gained massive traction on TikTok.

Watch the clip of the woman's swollen face below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's TikTok video

The online community responded to the hun's wig glue nightmare, flocking to the comments to express their thoughts.

User said:

"People who use Ghost bond remind me of people who use bolt after everything they know."

Nelisa added:

"I find these so funny. Ghost Bond glue users are identical to those Bolt users."

Queen_sparkles shared:

"I remember when I was in your situation. Eish, you'll be okay, man."

Sauccy cracked a joke, saying:

"Someone said "Thomas the train," I'm crying."

User commented:

"Trying all my best not to laugh."

Woman shows off her wig glue nightmare

Briefly News previously reported that one woman posted her experience with wig glue.

The lady's video clip showcases how her hairline got bad after wearing multiple types of wigs with glue. The video of the woman's hairline received over 281.8K views with many likes and comments. Many people in the comments were curious to know how things went wrong.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News