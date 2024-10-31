Mzansi Woman’s Face Swells From Wig Glue in Video, SA Amused: “I Find These So Funny”
- One babe shocked the nation after she showcased how her face swelled up, all thanks to a wig glue
- In the clip, she showed off how her face looked before and after, and it grabbed the attention of many
- Social media users reacted to the lady's video as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop
One young South African woman took to social media to show off how she suffered all in the name of beauty.
Woman's face swells over wig glue
The stunner shared a video under the TikTok handle @sisipho_kolela, in which she showcased how her face was swollen due to the wig glue she applied to her head.
@sisipho_kolela went on to reveal the glue's name while taking to her TikTok handle, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Ghost bond glue when I catch you."
The young lady also shared that she was ready to speak up about her experience with the brand, which left her in such a state. The video captured the attention of many and gained massive traction on TikTok.
Watch the clip of the woman's swollen face below:
Mzansi reacts to woman's TikTok video
The online community responded to the hun's wig glue nightmare, flocking to the comments to express their thoughts.
User said:
"People who use Ghost bond remind me of people who use bolt after everything they know."
Nelisa added:
"I find these so funny. Ghost Bond glue users are identical to those Bolt users."
Queen_sparkles shared:
"I remember when I was in your situation. Eish, you'll be okay, man."
Sauccy cracked a joke, saying:
"Someone said "Thomas the train," I'm crying."
User commented:
"Trying all my best not to laugh."
Woman shows off her wig glue nightmare
Briefly News previously reported that one woman posted her experience with wig glue.
The lady's video clip showcases how her hairline got bad after wearing multiple types of wigs with glue. The video of the woman's hairline received over 281.8K views with many likes and comments. Many people in the comments were curious to know how things went wrong.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za