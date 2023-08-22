A Mzansi man has shared a handy and affordable tool to help content creators better capture their images and videos

The tripod selfie stick has a number of features, including a high-colour LED light, USB charging and a Bluetooth remote

Several South African Social media users have reacted to the TikTok video with funny commentary

Content creation is the process of creating text, images, videos, or other forms of media. This can be done for personal or professional purposes. Content creation has become increasingly important in today's digital age, as businesses and individuals use it to reach a wider audience and build their brands.

A man shared an affordable tool to help content creators better capture their images and videos. Image: (@katlego_masupa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man took to social media to share a handy and affordable tool to help content creators better capture their images and videos.

In a video posted on TikTok, Katlego Masupa (@katlego_masupa) is seen unboxing an advanced selfie stick that also works as a tripod, a portable three-legged stand to support a cellphone so a person can create content without having to hold the phone themselves.

Katlego shows how the tool works and the different features it has such as a high colour LED light, USB charging and a Bluetooth remote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He also shared that the selfie stick was available at a China mall in Johannesburg at Mainreef - 6 Amalgam Street for about R199 to R250.

Social media users react to the video with funny commentary

Events_by.lulu replied:

"@Njabulo Nyathikazi uyayibona ukuthi le shandis ibuye ibe I selfie stick ."

Serenity Malinga said:

"Yall call it a tripod we called it a selfie-stick."

PearlBhebhe replied:

"They'll still ask "who took that picture/video" ."

Candice commented:

"This tripod is fire . I need to start selling them ."

Sma Khanyile said:

"I bought mine for R50 in Durban."

Decker said:

"Thought it was a vape."

Businesswoman plugs ladies with affordable R860 makeup box with everything you need for the perfect face beat

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young businesswoman took to social media to plug peeps on her new makeup box product that boasts convenience and affordability.

A video of on TikTok by @boitybillion shows her unboxing a large box filled with a variety of makeup products.

These range from foundation, powders, concealers, eyeshadow, lashes, brushes, sponges and everything in between required to put together the perfect face beat and it's going for just R860.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News