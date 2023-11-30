A Mpumalanga traffic cop and a motorist got into a verbal fight that almost escalated into a physical altercation

The officer warned the man in the clip against recording her and threatened to assault him

Netizens are discussing the video and some agree with him, while others believe what he did was wrong

South Africans disagreed over the actions of a Mpumalanga traffic officer and a motorist in a video. Images: Knkosi yoadmin sa

South Africans got into a heated debate after a video involving a verbal altercation between a motorist and a Mpumalanga traffic officer went viral. The officer threatened to assault the motorist for recording her and the motorist dared her to lay a finger on him. Netizens debated whether it was right for the officer to threaten him or for the man to shout at the officer.

Motorist and Mpumalanga traffic officer fight verbally

Nkosi yoadmin sa posted the video on their Facebook account. In the video, an altercation occurs between the motorist, whose car is allegedly about to be impounded, and the police officer. The man in the clip tells the officer she will never hit him. The officer warns him to stop recording him and threatens to take the phone.

The man tells her to try and take his phone. He challenges her to take it and the woman threatens to kick the man. He asks who she will kick, and he says that he is recording her to have evidence if an assault takes place. She ends up insulting his mother and he does the same. Click on this link to view the video.

SA debates officer and man's intentions

Netizens in the comment section were split between those who supported the man and those who criticised him for his attitude towards law enforcement.

Sphephelo Sphe said:

“Very good, sir. Some think that you were running away, but we know you’re gathering evidence of the woman threatening you.”

Thembinkosi Harvest Masilela added:

“Be professional, officer. Don’t use emotions, or you’ll lose your job before December.”

NN News SA wrote:

“There’s nothing wrong with what the guy did. He has the right to record evidence. Why is the cop woman annoyed, and why must she threaten to hit someone recording her?”

Sizakele Lindiwr disagreed.

“Bro, that was unnecessary. There was no need to talk back to her because your car has cracks on your screen.”

Thobani Msimang:

“Respect law enforcement officers!”

Nota Baloyi slammed for swearing at JMPD officers

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was criticised for getting into an altercation with police officers.

Baloyi posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, where he called Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers lawbreakers after they asked him to roll the window down. He refused and dared them to shoot him, and netizens criticised him for insulting the officers.

