The controversial Nota Baloyi exchanged nasty words with traffic officers on Sunday and called them lawbreakers

Nota claims that he stopped the officers from conducting an illegal roadblock and threatened them

He posted the video on Twitter, and South Africans commented that he had no right to insult the police

Nota Baloyi is working hard to maintain his unhinged image on social media. He posted a video on Sunday morning arguing with Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers.

This is the second time he's gotten into a verbal altercation with the department's officers in the last two weeks. He said he caught the traffic cops red-handed and involved in illegal activities, and they tried to arrest him for that.

In the video, he called the traffic cops lawbreakers who do not adhere to the law and hurled insults at them. When they asked Nota to roll down the window, he refused and taunted them to arrest or shoot him.

The music executive told them to leave him alone because everything with his car was in order and threatened to report them.

Nota made good on his threat and tagged Johannesburg's mayor Mpho Phalatse on Twitter to report the incident. He said:

"Dear mayor Mpho Phalatse, may we have metro police that adheres to the Road Traffic Management Act? The JMPD is sleeping on the job. These losers were conducting an illegal roadblock to pay month-end bills instead of directing traffic on Rivonia and Witkoppen until I intervened."

Read some of SA's comments below:

@_Mduh_ said:

"You’re moving like someone who won’t be around for much longer."

@lavidaNOTA stated:

"This is undermining the law of the country. You cant speak to law enforcement like that. These people represent our laws, and by undermining them, you undermine our law."

@limi_d mentioned:

"Nota is doing all this for Twitter content. Elon Musk please suspend this account. This person is a danger to himself."

@PovertykillerB suggested:

"We need a Nota Netflix documentary, this deserves to be on Netflix."

@Mothematiks asked:

"So you go around causing problems and provoking cops? Do you even have a family morena? Because you should be in a mental institution by now getting the much-needed help."

@JackySelebi added:

"Cops dont like following the same laws they want us to follow. You are doing the right thing by challenging them and we all should."

@TboozeSA said:

"One day you gonna get what you looking for."

