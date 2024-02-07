A young woman thanked her father for helping her become a South African Police Services officer

A now-viral TikTok video shows the woman dressed in her SAPS uniform while on duty

The post sparked interest among netizens, with some asking about joining the force and others complimenting the officer

A woman's dad spurred her to apply to SAPS, making her dream career a reality. Image: @deliscollection_1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to acknowledge her dad for playing a key role in her police officer career.

SAPS officer honours father

TikTokker @deliscollection_1 posted a video of herself wearing her badge and blue SAPS uniform with pride.

In her post, she revealed that her father brought her SAPS application forms before the closing date, paving the way for her to pursue her dream of being an officer of the law.

See her video below:

Becoming a police officer in South Africa

Making it as a national police officer in Mzanzi takes a certain procedure being followed. You must meet the stipulated minimum requirements.

Anyone desiring to join the police in SA should consider applying for the South African Police Service recruitment drive.

The service is looking for young people aged between 18 and 30 years; anyone with the interest and necessary qualifications can join. This is a relief for most unemployed youths interested in becoming cops.

SA reacts to SAPS cops's TikTok

South Africans responded to the female cop's post with questions about joining the force and compliments on her good looks.

Lingode Ka Ndaba commented:

"Sekuvaliwe yini."

mpilo ngubane responded:

"Wamuhle ."

Kay_Glamartistry asked:

"I need this unit, how do I get to it?"

cinisoslickngweny replied:

"Hhayi amapoyisa are too beautiful now, hayibo ."

Sharon Mankoana Seny said:

"Operator."

emkay Treasure responded:

"Iphoyisa elishayanayo uyalibona."

SAPS shines at UAE SWAT Challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service made Mzansi proud when a representative from the force showcased their tactical and teamwork skills at the UAE SWAT Challenge.

The UAE SWAT Challenge, hosted by Dubai Police, is your opportunity to showcase your skills internationally.

A TikTok video shared by @4fun_01 shows members of the SAPS participating in the challenge, which tested the officer's speed, tact, precision, and teamwork and demonstrated their unit's operational excellence.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News