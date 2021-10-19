Drama as Man Tells Lady He Doesn't Like Her & Later Meets Her on Interview Panel

Social media users are getting awed after reading the account of a person who had a chance to revenge but decided not to

The narrator indicated that she was on an interview panel when a young man who was once mean to her showed up

Although he was very tensed upon seeing her, the lady made sure he got comfortable in the end

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A heartwarming story filled with drama is causing a stir on social media as it packed a good number of vital lessons from a simple job interview.

The story that is gathering massive reactions was shared by Oluwaseun (Gabby) Owolabi on LinkedIn, although she indicated that she did not experience the events herself.

A man who had once barefacedly told a lady that he did not like her at all, walked in for a great job interview only to find the same lady on the panel.

Photo credit: vgajic

Source: UGC

According to the lady, the gentleman immediately got uneasy when he recognized her to be the same person he was very mean to some years back.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Upon realizing this, the panelist decided to be the last person to question the gentleman as she watched him fumbling out of fear and nervousness.

In her own words

When it got to her turn to question the interviewee, the lady recounted:

The first thing I said was, "I like you so much, you look to me like a brilliant and intelligent person, but it seems you are not doing well now because something bothers you, true?"

She then proceeded to tell the young man that she was never offended by his mean statement.

I stood up and beckoned him to come and embrace me, everyone on the panel at this point were at sea - wondering if we had expeditiously recast an interview session to a Hollywood movie scene. Then I told him, "now get your confidence back bro and answer the questions like a Pro Shark that you are, we all burst into laughter, everyone suddenly liked him and the room became livelier,"

In the end, the interview became more like a discussion, according to the narrator and the gentleman got the job.

A lot of people were impressed by the fact that the lady did not decide to pay back the man in his own coin.

Interesting twist during a job interview

In a similar story, a young IT technician, Ngalo Adriaan Mahlangu, who has been hoping to leave a life of unemployment had his story change for good.

Narrating in a LinkedIn post, the young man revealed that he was disappointed at a job interview he went for in February as he was not chosen.

Source: Briefly.co.za