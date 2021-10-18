Video of Little Girl Preaching to Win Souls for Christ Goes Viral

A girl whose name is withheld was seen proclaiming the word of God in a public sprinter

While some people were happy to see the girl working for God at her age, others did not think it was too good

Briefly News has put together some of the interesting reactions that were shared in the comment section of the video

An outspoken young girl in Ghana went into a commercial sprinter popularly called 'trotro' to preach the gospel in the hope of winning souls for Christ.

The video was recorded by a passenger and later got shared in the popular Facebook group, TroTro Dairies, prompting many members to share their thoughts on it.

The little girl was captured in the recording talking about the common lifestyles lived by young people that the word of God does not approve of and people need to change from.

Social media reactions

While a lot of people were happy to see the girl working for God at her age, others did not think it was the right thing to do.

Below were some of the comments gathered by Briefly News.

Eben Nana Yaw indicated:

Such a little girl giving the word of God and some elderly ones in the trosky were just laughing. They couldn't even respond Amen when the lady ended.... Hmmm God have mercy.

Mhis Efya mentioned:

I prefer she preach about salvation and how to know God by ourselves and loving him as well that is the major key of life ..most of us know God but we don’t love him ...there is far diff between knowing him and loving him little gal pls teach us to know more about God the jeans wearing and the dressing aspect u too young to start that way don’t end up insulting forgetting yaself that u need to teach us rather to love God

Nobademe David Sonliedeo stated:

Why? Why? Is it only in Africa that needs God. Religion grow in Poverty by causing fear n panic. A child that's suppose to be playing with toys is thought how to blackmail others . If Social service support was strong in Ghana they should have take the child away from the parents because they can't raise a child

