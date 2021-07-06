A young man, Ngalo Adriaan Mahlangu, celebrated getting employment from the same outfit that initially rejected him at the interview stage

Ngalo revealed that months after, he was called by the company's boss who earlier told him to wait for something bigger

The young man said he is so joyful that he now finally has a job, a blessing he had waited long for

A young IT technician, Ngalo Adriaan Mahlangu, who has been hoping to leave a life of unemployment had his story change for good.

In a LinkedIn post, the young man revealed that he was disappointed at a job interview he went for in February as he was not chosen.

I have a bigger role for you

After the said interview, Ngalo said that the company’s CEO promised to call him, telling him there is something bigger for him.

Some months after, the boss gave him a call as he had promised and gave the young man a job on the spot. The IT expert said he is so grateful.

Prayers work

He also acknowledged the power of prayers. At the time of writing this report, his post has over 900 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Rebecca Mmola said:

"Congratulations Mr."

Lungisile Ronie Dyosi said:

"Great stuff."

Matilda Ramela said:

"Congratulations brother."

In response to the lovely comments he received, the man said:

"My LinkedIn Fam, I thank you and appreciate what you doing, let every blessing fall upon each and everyone of us. I love you all and thank you for the spirit you have, many lives are gonna change through this movement..."

