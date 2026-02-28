A school came under fire on TikTok following speculations of exploitation from a TikTokker on 27 February 2026

The public caught wind of a man's video alleging that kids who have gone viral for dancing at school in their uniforms were potentially being exploited

The allegations were against a Christian school in Pretoria that has more than 2 million followers on TikTok

South Africans rallied to share outrage about a school that creates viral Amapiano dancing videos. Online users were mortified by allegations that the kids in the videos were potentially under contract.

A man sharing a TikTok dance school's bursary contracts went viral.

Many people defended the school kids' interests after a leaked alleged copy of a contract by the school surfaced. Details of the agreements parents allegedly signed showed that the children were under unfair contractual obligations

A TikTok content creator @siyamagena_ took to social media to share the agreement that he found regarding the children who are viral sensations for dancing to Amapiano in their school uniforms. He alleged and shared screenshots of a supposed agreement between the school as the record label and the parents or legal guardians of the children. The documents indicate they are under a bursary which covers free education, free accommodation, music training and artist development. The contract points out that the children are not employees and that the bursary relies on good conduct, compliance with school rules and compliance with management and labour obligations. The agreement remains in place for five years, and after matric, the school record label has the option to retain the learner or artist.

Most disturbing was the condition that every cost that the school covers is recoupable, and it is essentially a running tab that the child will earn back through labour. The agreement also included a post-matric album obligation where, upon matriculation, the student must work on one full studio album for the label, and they can exit the contract once all obligations and recoupment requirements are met. See the video with the bursary agreement below:

South Africa mortified by Christian school bursary

Many people felt that the school was potentially exploiting children. Online users argued that the school could be using the kids as child labour. Briefly News reached out to the school and awaits their comments on the situation. Read the comments:

South Africans were left concerned about students attending dance school. Image: RDNE / Pexels

gorgeous.rose_2.0 commented:

"The way I was looking forward to taking my son to this school ! I was even working towards relocating that side. 😭"

b wrote:

"Free accommodation🤔🤔🤔I always wondered why most of them seem to live at the same apartment complex. makes so much sense now."

otsile_jk was stunned:

"Why is this even allowed by the Department of Education? Are those clauses even legal? Why do parents enrol their kids at such a school? 😭😭😭😭😭"

Beautymosiane exclaimed:

"So sad because most parents don't fully understand what's going on, even when the child gets aTV show contract, it's going to be managed by the school."

