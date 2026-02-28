Veteran South African rapper Kwesta is celebrating a significant achievement for his 2016 double-album DaKAR II

Spotify and Sony Music Entertainment are hosting a live celebration event in Randburg, Johannesburg, to honour the album and Kwesta

In an interview, Kwesta shared the gamble that he took, which made DaKAR II a success

Kwesta marked the 10th anniversary of his album. Image: kwestadakar

Halala! Veteran hip-hop musician Kwesta is celebrating after his groundbreaking album reached a milestone.

South African hip-hop had a solid 2025, characterised by stellar music releases like the long-awaited song featuring A-Reece and Nasty C, who spent much of their early careers throwing subliminals on wax.

While Kwesta released his last album, The Big Bro Theory, on 9 May 2025, his first since 2022, the rapper is celebrating a milestone for one of his earlier releases.

Kwesta celebrates major milestone for DaKAR II

Kwesta is celebrating his landmark double album DaKAR II, which was released in 2016. To celebrate the album, Spotify and Sony Music Entertainment are hosting a live celebration in Randburg, Johannesburg.

The event will not only celebrate the enduring legacy of DaKAR II, whose streaming data shows that listening in 2025 rose sharply compared with the album’s release in 2026, but also honour Kwesta.

In a sit-down with Spotify, Kwesta told the streaming giant that the album’s success is a rare alignment rather than luck. He credited DaKAR II’s success to the people who worked on it.

“We were blessed to be at the same time, together, making that thing,” he said.

Kwesta reflects on risk that turned DaKAR II into a classic

Kwesta explained that what made the album stand out was the fact that they pushed boundaries. For example, he notes that making it a double album was a risk he took at a time when his peers in the music industry weren’t releasing double albums.

“Making it a double album was a risk on its own,” Kwesta said.

The gamble paid off as it allowed Kwesta ample time to show multiple sides of himself in one body of work. He managed to give his fans who preferred the “hardcore rapping” and those who enjoyed his “soft, vulnerable” side in one album.

While the album has been streamed in the United States and the United Kingdom, Kwesta said that he takes pride in the fact that it was well-received in South Africa and continues to resonate in Mzansi.

“My biggest pride about this album is not necessarily how Africa or the world took it, but how Katlehong took it… the reaction of Katlehong to it is my most prized possession,” he said.

Kwesta celebrated 'DaKAR II'. Image: kwestadakar

Kwesta and his wife share their relationship secret

DaKAR II's milestone isn't the only thing that Kwesta is celebrating.

Briefly News previously opened up about their enduring love ahead of their 16th anniversary.

The famous couple spoke in an interview with Clicks for their February/ March issue about their relationship, which apparently started on the set of Kwesta's music video around 2010.

