Haibo: Video of Car Overtaking at 200km/Hr Has Social Media Users Worked Up

A video of one small white Opel overtaking another vehicle at around 200km/h has social media users in a frenzy

In the video, one driver has some seriously hilarious reactions to the speeding car

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their utter disbelief

A video of one seriously speedy Opel overtaking another vehicle on a busy freeway has social media users in a frenzy. In the clip, it seems one driver passes by a bunch of moving cars travelling at a whopping speed of over 200km/hr.

A video of one seriously speedy Opel overtaking another vehicle on a busy freeway has social media users in a frenzy. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He is however surprisingly overtaken by a small white Opel coming from behind.

Check out the clip below:

Naturally, the hilariously unbelievable occurrence had social media users in shock. Check out some of the stunned reactions below:

@Raxwell_K said:

"A car last produced in 1986, showing you flames in 2021. . .miracles indeed."

@TIYANG99 said:

"It's not the normal one. Ke Super Boss."

@Vusi_mhlong0 said:

"The car might have got some sort of boost or an engine of another car, I remember the car it's either Kadet or Monza."

@mandlad4 said:

"It once passed me like that I'm glad I'm not the only 1 who experienced such a shock, bullet it is."

@ImVeeMk said:

"Men risk their lives ....yerrrrr!"

Reactions as video capture motorist powering fridge with generator on highway

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video has emerged on social media in which a motorist in the United States could be seen powering his fridge and air conditioner with his generator while driving on the highway.

The car, which is an SUV, was captured on camera by a driver of another vehicle behind it who may have never seen such a thing before.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, a refrigerator and a generator were at the back of the moving car while the air conditioner was attached to the window.

Captioning the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"AS SEEN IN AMERICA: He turned on generator on a moving car to power his fridge and AC."

Reactions trail video

Nigerians on social media were surprised and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@obaksolo said:

"Make Nigerians for know say no be only them get craze for head. Craze full Errwhere."

@timivibes wrote:

"No be only for Nija we dey craze."

@angel.fofie said:

"What’s life whiteout nonsense and madness."

@sunnycruz_large commented:

"Wahala be like bicycles."

Source: Briefly.co.za