Journalist and anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, shared a video of an Audi driver almost getting hijacked

If it wasn't for the driver's split-second thinking, they may have been a victim of the tragic yet widespread crime

Yusuf then encouraged all Saffas to always keep a gap between their vehicle and the one in front of them and says this ensures a quick getaway

South African journalist and anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee shared a truly sobering video on his Twitter page that shows an Audi driver thinking quickly and avoiding a possible hijacking situation.

An Audi driver makes his lucky escape and survives another day on South African roads. Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

In the video, it shows three cars driving up a road on a seemingly calm day. The first car abruptly stops and a hijacker jumps out of the passenger side and runs up to the Audi.

However, the Audi doesn't stop, and instead, it speeds up and avoids the criminal. The driver in the car in the back notices the commotion and reverses his car away from the hijackers.

Yusuf captioned the post:

"#DailySafetyTip Always try to keep a gap between your vehicle and the one on front of you. This will allow for a quick getaway. Also, always be alert. #Hijackings #CrimeWatch @MakeSAsafe."

Take a look at the video:

"Tjo": Max's Lifestyle owner Mqadi saved by the cell, iPhone 12 stops bullet

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that an iPhone 12 is responsible for stopping the bullet that was intended to kill Max Mqadi, the owner of the popular shisanyama restaurant Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban.

The incident happened on Thursday when Mqadi was attacked by unknown assailants after he had closed shop and had been driving.

According to the police, the 51-year-old entrepreneur was on a phone call at the time of the incident and has since been hospitalised. Mzansi social media has been abuzz since the story unfolded.

Briefly News understands an iPhone is now at the centre of the restaurant owner managing to dodge a bullet following the harrowing ordeal.

A Twitter user, @sthabiso_za, shared images of the mobile device, stating that Mqadi would've been within inches of his life if not for the phone.

The tweet read:

"Apparently, Max Mqadi was saved by his phone. Sikufisela ukululama ngokukhulu ukushesha (We wish you a speedy recovery), brother."

The tweet attracted over 8 000 likes, close to 3 000 retweets, and nearly 400 comments as Saffas reacted to the disturbing incident.

