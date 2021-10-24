The driver of a Golf GTI has taken to social media to share another case of headlight theft

@Belo007 shared a picture of his vehicle after its headlights were ripped out and stolen by unknown suspects

Social media users, unsurprised, flooded the tweet, with some sharing similar experiences

Another unsuspecting VW Golf GTI driver has fallen prey to the malice unleashed by lowly criminals looking to make a quick buck.

In what has become a growing crime trend, VW Polo or GTI Golf models, are targeted by thieves for their badges and expensive LED headlights.

The driver of a VW Golf GTI is stumped after his headlights were stolen. Image: @Belo007.

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, @Belo007 shared a short but startling account of his ordeal by tweeting a picture of his vehicle after its headlights were ripped out and stolen by unknown suspects.

"I was having such a good Saturday," read the caption, summing up what would have been his sheer devastation.

The tweet attracted nearly 3 000 likes, 1 000 retweets and hundreds of comments as locals reacted with both surprise and indifference.

Others, as drivers of the high-risk vehicle brand, shared their own experiences about being at the receiving end of the same unsavoury experience.

Growing trend growing on locals

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions below.

@inkingayodwa wrote:

"In Tanzania and Mozambique, lights and mirrors have number plate numbers inscribed on them for such reasons."

@EntleImbali said:

"Askies, they steal everything labantu... They also stole my centre wheel caps.... Ai."

@thokoza764 added:

"I don't understand. I will never buy this car. But my question is. How do you take a whole headlight without even removing the bumper?"

@YANDISA600 shared:

"Here in Albert Park next to the Metro Police depot, amaphara took less than 60 minutes to take both headlights and a battery.... I was shocked when I saw them in action."

Source: Briefly.co.za