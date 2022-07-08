Subaru's new powerful WRX arrives in South Africa, pricing starts from R759 000
- All-New Subaru WRX is offered locally in two derivatives, powered by a new 2.4-litre turbocharged with 202kW and 350Nm
- Inside the WRX sports a new 11.6-inch Starlink tablet interface that houses an infotainment system
- Under the performance sedan's skin, the engineers say the new model has improved rigidity and provides for better handling
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
The new Subaru WRX hits South African streets with two models available with two gearbox choices, and pricing starts from R759 000.
The WRX is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine that produces 202kW and 350Nm, Quickpic reports.
For enthusiasts, there is a six-speed manual version and for those who want a self-shifter Subaru offers an eight-speed CVT.
Under the skin, Subaru has made the chassis more rigid for better handling with more rigidity in its suspension mounting points and longer suspension stroke, IOL reports.
South African production line workers at Volkswagen Kariega Plant celebrates 500 000th Polo model built in Eastern Cape
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Inside the interior is dominated by an 11.6-inch touchscreen that houses the infotainment system in a tablet-like form and offers high-resolution graphics. Fans of the WRX will be happy that Subaru has kept buttons to adjust the volume and temperature.
BMW M's ultrapowerful M4 CSL powers up Goodwood Hill for first time
Another powerful two-door coupe that was recently launched is the BMW M4 CSL, Briefly News reports.
The celebration of 50 years of BMW M and the debut of the M4 CSL was the main attraction at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.
A video of the run shows the limited-edition sports car power up the hill. It has a modified version of the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine with 405kW and 650N.m and zoots to 100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds.
South Africa will receive a limited number of models in 2023 and pricing will be announced closer to its launch.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News