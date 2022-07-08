All-New Subaru WRX is offered locally in two derivatives, powered by a new 2.4-litre turbocharged with 202kW and 350Nm

Inside the WRX sports a new 11.6-inch Starlink tablet interface that houses an infotainment system

Under the performance sedan's skin, the engineers say the new model has improved rigidity and provides for better handling

The new Subaru WRX hits South African streets with two models available with two gearbox choices, and pricing starts from R759 000.

After a long wait, the Subaru WRX has arrived in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

The WRX is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine that produces 202kW and 350Nm, Quickpic reports.

For enthusiasts, there is a six-speed manual version and for those who want a self-shifter Subaru offers an eight-speed CVT.

Under the skin, Subaru has made the chassis more rigid for better handling with more rigidity in its suspension mounting points and longer suspension stroke, IOL reports.

Inside the interior is dominated by an 11.6-inch touchscreen that houses the infotainment system in a tablet-like form and offers high-resolution graphics. Fans of the WRX will be happy that Subaru has kept buttons to adjust the volume and temperature.

