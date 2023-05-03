In 2022, 67 journalists were killed across the globe, according to the United Nations. On World Press Freedom Day, Briefly News remembers the brave journalists who put their lives on the line for the truth.

On 3 May 2023, the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day.

While the rights of journalists are mostly protected, many have been murdered, tortured, kidnapped or harassed because of their work.

1. South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed kidnapped while working in Syria

Photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed's ordeal might have a happy ending, but his experience was definitely harrowing.

In January 2017, Mohamed went radio silent while documenting the effects of the conflict in Syria. Mohamed went to the country with the non-profit organisation Gift of Givers.

South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed returned to South Africa in 2020 after being held captive for several years in Syria. Images: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The journalist was on his way to the Turkish border when he was abducted. The men who took Mohamed initially said they would take him back in two days.

According to TimesLIVE, in February 2017, a proof of life video was sent, but a team sent to Syria to get Mohamed home was unsuccessful in negotiating his release.

Over the years, more videos popped up, but some seemed to have been doctored versions of the first video.

Mohamed eventually escaped captivity in January 2020. According to BBC, his family initially stated they would give details about what happened to Mohamed but later changed their tune and asked for privacy.

2. Late Karima Brown harassed by EFF and supporters

In 2019, the late eNCA journalist and TV host Karima Brown's life turned upside down when she sent a message to the wrong WhatsApp group.

According to TimesLIVE, Brown accidentally sent a watching brief meant for her colleagues to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) media group.

The late Karima Brown was harrassed by EFF supporters after Julius Malema leaked her number on Twitter. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux & @King_Figgie

Source: Twitter

She quickly deleted the message, but it was screengrabbed and posted on Twitter by EFF leader Julius Malema. The Red Berets leader wrote that Brown was sending moles to an EFF meeting with elders and posted her cell phone number.

Brown's cell phone lit up with death threats. She was called derogatory names.

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) called on the EFF leaders to end the attacks. Malema refused to apologise, claiming that Brown was not a journalist but a State Security Agency agent.

Despite the threats to her life, Brown refused to be intimidated by Malema and EFF supporters and bravely took Malema to court.

Brown approached the Equality Court for Malema and his supporters' conduct towards her. She sued the EFF leader for R100 000. Brown won her court battle against the EFF.

Unfortunately, in 2021 Brown died after contracting Covid-19, according to News24.

3. Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo found dead after being kidnapped

Cameroonian journalists have been at risk over the years, with many being abducted and killed.

In January 2023, Martinez Zogo, a prominent journalist who had been uncovering embezzlement by a media outlet with government ties, was kidnapped.

According to BusinessLIVE, Zogo was taken after he spoke about the alleged embezzlement on television. He was taken while trying to enter a police station, fleeing his attackers.

Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo was murdered after exposing the corrupt dealings led by a media outlet with ties to the government. Image: Women Africa

Source: Facebook

Four days after his kidnapping, his body was found mutilated by his assailants. According to Africa News, an influential businessman, Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, was brought in for questioning by the Cameroonian police for Zogo's death.

Zogo's family also reported being threatened by officials allegedly involved in his murder. The family told VOA News they would not be intimidated by the threats and would continue to seek justice.

Sadly, Zogo's family has been unable to bury their loved one because his case is still under investigation.

4. TV journalist Dawit Kebede Araya and a friend allegedly murdered by state security forces

In January 2021, reporter Dawit Kebede Araya and his friend were shot in the head while driving near Araya's home.

There had been speculation that the Ethiopian state security forces might have carried out Araya's murder.

According to the International Federation for Journalists (IFJ), Araya was once detained by the security forces for an unknown reason.

Reuters reported that Araya was questioned about his work and how he was covering the conflict that had been taking place in his region. He was also asked to report back.

Araya's friends and family went on the record claiming that security forces carried out his murder. However, there has not been any indication that his murder was linked to his work.

5. Somalian reporter Jamal Farah Adan killed by a militant group

In areas of war and conflict, journalists are the least safe. Somalian reporter Jamal Farah Adan was murdered in March 2021 by two unidentified gunmen.

According to Africafex.org, Farah Adan was a broadcast journalist in Galkayo, central Somalia.

A Somalian militant group took responsibility for the murder of journalist Jamal Farah Adan in 2021. Images: Jamal F Adan

Source: Facebook

Before his murder, Farah Adan reportedly posted on Facebook that the Al-Shabaab militant group was threatening him.

The group later claimed ownership of the murder.

6. Kenyan journalist Betty Mutekhele Barasa murdered inside her home

There are still many unanswered questions following the brutal murder of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation journalist Betty Mutekhele Barasa.

In 2020, Barasa was shot twice in the head at her home. Barasa's family was reportedly held hostage and beaten by the assailants, but their lives were fortunately spared.

Betty Mutekhele Barasa's family was left traumatised after she was murdered in her home while they were held hostage. Images: Kevin Bernard

Source: Facebook

The IFJ reported three men carrying AK-47s stormed into the house moments after Barasa arrived.

Africafex.org reports that her killing was most likely linked to her work because her laptop, cell phone and documents were taken from her home.

Betty's husband said one of the attackers called someone and told the person on the other end that the mission was completed.

The attackers made sure not to leave any evidence in the house by wearing gloves and hiding their faces by wearing balaclavas.

Barasa's husband told The Star the men demanded money but strangely returned his wallet with his ATM card.

At the time, the police said they were not sure why Barasa was murdered and believed that the home invasion could have just been a robbery.

Source: Briefly News