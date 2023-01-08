Sanelisiwe Twisha professionally known as Moonchild Sanelly, like many people, can't get enough of SETE

She said she wants to be on the song's remix on social media and got a lukewarm reception from K.O and Young Stunna

Mzansi expressed their relief online after the song's hitmakers rejected her offer to remix the song with her

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

K.O and Young Stunna say Moonchild will not be on the 'SETE' remix. Image: @moonchildsannely and @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

There's no denying that SETE by K.O featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie is one of the best songs ever released in the country, and it has music accolades to prove that.

The single has broken several radio records and continues to dominate music streaming platforms and has over 23 views on YouTube.

One star who wants a taste of the song's success is Moonchild Sanelly and on Saturday she tagged K.O on Twitter and said she wants to be on the remix.

"Now I wanna be on the SETE remix because I was touring being tagged on the song I landed and loved. @MrCashtime because the lyrics they wrote aren’t what I’d say actually."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K.O replied to Moochild's tweet and said she was free to remix the song like many other artists, but his tone suggested that she can count him out.

"Haha ey people are making their own versions all over, you’re welcome to give it a go as well."

According to fans who chimed in on the conversation, Young Stunna allegedly blatantly refused to have Moonchild on the track saying she would have ruined the song, reported ZAlebs. A screenshot with his response was shared in the Twitter thread

Yonela Mtsora said:

"Idinga uBusiswa that song if remixed."

Rosy Khonkhobe wrote:

"I don't think the rejection is from a malicious place because we all know how particular K.O. is and if something is not for him, he will voice it out respectfully so."

Unclè Mandla mentioned:

"She wants to say; "yebo" until the end of the track."

Rudeness.k added:

"Sete is boring though, no remix needed."

Thandi Mazibuko

"She was going to ruin the song."

Alvin Matlou

"Thank God!"

Thabo Phiri

"She was bound to be rejected, women don't like each other.‍♂️"

K.O’s ‘SETE’ continues to break records, spends 18 consecutive weeks in top position: “numbers don’t lie”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that K.O's hit SETE continues to dominate radio airplay. The rapper's single featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie has been breaking Mzansi music records since its release late in 2022.

ZAlebs reports that the song has extended its record-longest stay on top of the charts across all Mzansi radio stations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News